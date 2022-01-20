Pence: The 25% are glad you made the effort

Our Lord taught in parables. One easy definition of a parable is an earthly story that has a heavenly meaning.

Such is the case with the parable of the seeds thrown upon various soils in Luke 8. Four types of soil are seen in which the Sower went out to sow the seed he possessed. Some of it fell among the wayside, some of it fell upon rocky soil, some of it was sown into the soil which had many thorns, and some was sown into good soil.

As His disciples ask what the story means, Jesus goes on to explain what the meaning of the parable of the Sower is all about in verses 11-15.

Here we read, “This is the meaning of the parable: The seed is the word of God. [12] Those along the path are the ones who hear, and then the devil comes and takes away the word from their hearts, so that they may not believe and be saved. [13] Those on the rocky ground are the ones who receive the word with joy when they hear it, but they have no root. They believe for a while, but in the time of testing, they fall away. [14] The seed that fell among thorns stands for those who hear, but as they go on their way they are choked by life’s worries, riches, and pleasures, and they do not mature. [15] But the seed on good soil stands for those with a noble and good heart, who hear the word, retain it, and by persevering produce a crop.”

Now if we take the meaning of the parable, and there is no reason we should not, then only about 25% of what the Sower sowed produced a harvest. That can sound discouraging when we relate it to sharing the gospel, but it is the reality that the cares of life will choke some of it out, the cares of the world will tear people away from the church and from Jesus, and some will not ‘take root’ at all.

But what I like best about these verses is the last part of verse 15 in the NKJ version which says some will bear fruit “with patience.” It takes a load of patience to win some folks to the Lord, to evangelize and witness to others, to begin with.

If 75 % of what can distract them does distract them, then patience must be a given to win the remaining 25% to the Lord! After all, a farmer faces all these things too and does not lose heart but keeps working the soil and his crops and his seed to reap a harvest, and we will too if we do not give up but persevere in our endeavors.

Is it worth it when we well may lose 75% of those we encounter? Just ask the 25% who will be saved for eternity, and they will tell you they are glad you made the efforts!

So, let’s not lose heart, because the Bible promises, in due time, we will reap a harvest of souls if we do not grow weary of well-doing.

James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.

