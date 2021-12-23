Pence: The Christ candle welcomes us home to Him

We have traveled home with the graces of hope, joy, peace and love going with us. Tonight is the night when home breaks in on us.

This night is the night we are here, and we become as one, a time when past, present and future combine in a breathless present. We are home in ourselves, with our families, with the God who loves us enough to walk beside us.

The prophet Isaiah reminds us this time of Christ coming to dwell and live with us was predicted some 700 years before it ever came to be. In Isaiah 9:2-3; 6-7 we read, “The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned. You have enlarged the nation and increased their joy; they rejoice before you as people rejoice at the harvest, as warriors rejoice when dividing plunder.”

Many churches will gather in the darkness of the night tonight, to proclaim the One who is the light. As we light small candles, we will embrace hope. We will set aside conflict and choose peace. We push away despair and embrace joy. We overcome hate by rising above with love. In the shadows of doubt, we know we are loved.

Love is what it means to come home. We light these candles, to hope to become people of the light. We light them to proclaim that unto us a Savior is born, who is Christ the Lord.

Luke tells us in Luke 2:1-14, “In those days Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world. (This was the first census that took place while Quirinius was governor of Syria.)

“And everyone went to their own town to register. So, Joseph also went up from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to Bethlehem the town of David, because he belonged to the house and line of David. He went there to register with Mary, who was pledged to be married to him and was expecting a child.

“While they were there, the time came for the baby to be born, and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger because there was no guest room available for them.

“And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night.

“An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.’

“Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God, and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.’”

Welcomed home by angels singing and shepherds kneeling. Welcomed home by those like us who have worshiped for thousands of years. Welcomed home again tonight, right here and right now in us!

It is time to be home!

James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.