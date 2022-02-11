Pence The results of sin follow, but Grace can save

Imagine you set out to make a six-egg omelet and you mix five eggs together but the sixth looks a little off; in fact, you find out it is rotten. But you put it in there anyway and mix it all together thinking it won’t make a difference. What do you have?

A rotten omelet is what you will have. It won’t be fit for anyone to eat of it. In the same way, one sin can ruin a lifetime of good deeds.

David found that out with Bathsheba. He didn’t die for his sin, but the first-born child did, violence never left the kingdom and his own children tried to kill him, trying to set himself up as king and usurp the throne. David’s influence was changed, and the one who could have built the temple had to deal with war, violence, and bloodshed instead and personal tragedy in his own family, all because of one sin.

And yet there was a note of grace as David is called a “man after God’s own heart.” He was saved in the end, and God remembered the one who always lived to let his light shine and bring glory to His heavenly Father.

In a poll, 88% of Christians polled, Methodists, Presbyterians, and Catholics, believed if people are simply good enough or do enough good things for others during their lifetime, they will gain a place in heaven. “Someone said, ‘good works do not make a good man, but a good man does good works.’”

Philippians 1:11 says that we are to be “filled with the fruit of righteousness that comes through Jesus Christ -to the glory and praise of God.”

Because of Jesus, Titus 2:14 says, “who gave himself for us to redeem us from all wickedness and to purify for himself a people that are his very own, eager to do what is good. “

Even how we live is evidence of whether we do good works or not. Paul could say, I Corinthians 10:31, “So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.”

C.S. Lewis said, “In commanding us to glorify God, He is inviting us to enjoy Him. God wants our worship to be motivated by love, thanksgiving, and delight, not duty.” The question becomes: Do we let the light shine, or do we hide it under a bushel? What do we do with the light of life?

An anonymous poet wrote, “The restless millions wait the light/ whose dwelling maketh all things new/ Christ, also waits but men are slow, and few/ Have we done all we can? Have I? Have you?”

A rhetorical question to be sure, but one which should prod us to let the light we have shine even brighter in the days ahead because we have the awesome privilege of being light in the Lord and the responsibility to carry that light to those around us too.

James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.