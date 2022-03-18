Pence: We should aim to please God

Wayne Hudson writes, “Love is a commitment with a beginning and no end. Christ chose to love us, and He has never stopped. He never will. We should be very careful with a word like love. Are we willing to make that kind of commitment?”

That must have prompted C.S. Lewis to write, “On the whole, God’s love for us is a much safer subject to think about than our love for Him.” There is no command in Scripture that calls us to love like a friend, but “phileo agape” or “like God” is a commandment for us to love in that way as part of the new man. It is a love that doesn’t place conditions or restrictions on how or who one will love. One just loves unconditionally like God as part of being the new man in Christ. These are part of the clothes of grace we wear now that we have come to Christ.

We love because He first loved us, and He gave himself up for us, and that sets a new aim for our love as well.

We should aim to please God in our worship as well as in everything we do, whether in word or indeed. We can and should be able to do it all in the name of Jesus.

Verses 15-17 says, “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts since as members of one body, you were called to peace. And be thankful. Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts. And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”

The peace of God is to characterize the local church, the community of God. Let it rule means allow the peace of God to arbitrate when issues come up from time to time and allow His will to discern the way to handle the situation. We literally allow God’s peace to act like an umpire and call the shots at those times. Christ will govern, decide, and judge our hearts if we allow Him to. Add to that allowing the Word to live or dwell in us richly also characterizes the new man as he walks with God and lives in His Word Day by day. It is to dwell or live in us and in the body as a whole. One way we do that is in worship as we worship with “psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs.” God delights in creative, spontaneous worship in the home as well as in the church.

A capella Church of Christ brethren don’t believe in pianos. Going to hell if you have one in the church, I am guessing they’d say. But preached at Church of Christ instrumental in Delaware. We’d get a lot of vacationers and once has a nice family from Tennessee. They met in the foyer, good discussion and they went inside, saw the piano, and marched right back out to their car.

I told an elder they put that one belief above the communion that day because they were willing to miss the communion instead of listening to songs played and sung. We do things backward sometimes and for the wrong reasons. ‘Psalms, hymns, spiritual songs’ had to include OT psalms accompanied by the lyre, timbrel, tambourine, harp, and brass instruments. Who knows? The early church may have had all kinds of instrumentation instead of a piano. Point is, we are to worship and use whatever we can that is not forbidden as an aid to that worship.

William Temple said, “Worship quickens the conscience by the holiness of God, feeding the mind with the truth of God, purging the imagination by the beauty of God, opening the heart to the love of God, and devoting the will to the purpose of God. “It matters where our heart is at though as to whether we will worship as we should or not.

John 4:24 tells us, “God is Spirit, and His worshippers must worship in spirit and in truth. “

Psalm 63:1, “You God are my God, earnestly I seek you; I thirst for you, my whole being longs for you, in a dry and parched land where there is no water. “

Intentionality, then, is the way to have good worship. We must be intentional about why we come, why we do what we do and why we worship as we worship.

One Sunday noted 19th-century preacher Henry Ward Beecher needed to be absent from his church. So, he asked Thomas Beecher, his brother, to fill in. When people realized the famous Henry wasn’t there, they started leaving. Unperturbed Thomas answered, “Would all those who came to worship Henry Ward Beecher please leave, but those who have come to worship God, please be seated. “

Call it like it is because worship is too serious a thing to sugarcoat or sweep under the rug.

James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.