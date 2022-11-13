Pendleton's been stealing the show from age 5

From the time a 5-year-old Devin Pendleton pranced down the sanctuary of Fieldale United Methodist Church as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, his focus became theater.

From the video of that church Christmas pageant “you could tell that I was even a scene-stealer,” he said. “I like that the audience is laughing.”

Later, through Christ Church of God, he performed in skits, including as Wiggles the Clown, and “liturgical-style dancing.”

“I’ve always been a dramatic kid,” he said, at the age of around 11 or 12 that took the form of a traveling performance with his karaoke machine. He always performed the same three songs: “Man, I Feel Like a Woman,” “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” and “Dreaming of You.”

For that last song, “I have a votive candle in my hand. At the very end I would blow it out,” he laughed.

In his freshman year at Bassett High School, teacher Tammy Forbes encouraged his interest in dramatic readings of “Romeo and Juliet” and to participate in the “Wizard of Oz” under Penny Decker.

“From there, everything was theater,” he said.

He first performed with TheatreWorks Community Players in 2007, and went on to have “countless roles and positions” both on and off the stage with them.

In November 2012, he was invited by Jane Leizer to help develop the Patriot Players theater program at Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC).

His idea was to begin with a variety show in which people in the community would showcase their talents. “Find the Magic in You” was built by him and Leizer “based around the talent that we saw from auditions. We tried to incorporate a bit of everything,” he said.

From there they determined the strongest community interest would be in musicals. Their next two shows, in 2013, were “Fame Junior” for kids and “Purlie.”

“After ‘Purlie’ it just kept rolling in, five shows a year,” he said.

The Patriot Players program is “100% self-sustaining based on ticket sales and sponsors,” he said, and brings in high community participation to the college.

Pendleton and his partner, Jacob Herwald of Clifton Forge, now live in Roanoke with Estella, a black cat who’s “filled with personality.”

He thinks he’d like to audition for a show in Roanoke, he said, but he’s too busy in Martinsville to spare the time.

“I started as a performer, but have assumed roles in the past 10 to 12 years as a director,” he said. Of the 38 Patriot Player shows he’s directed, he has only had acting roles in 10 of them.

Though most of his work is behind the scenes now, “I still feels as though I’m in the show ... my coaching and my teaching are reflected on stage through the characters. I take solace in that.”

Naturally, his jobs have involved the flair of performance as well, paired with behind-the-scenes meticulous organization and planning.

Early on, he worked in the complaints department for an insurance company, before he began working with Cindy Hollingsworth’s Dance Troupe Inc. (DTI). Through DTI he coordinated dance competitions along the East Coast.

“My first ever introduction to the competitive event was a ‘Dance Moms’ event,” he said.

For about a dozen competitions each season, his tasks included hiring judges, booking hotels, ordering trophies, designing shirts and more.

He then worked with Star Talent Productions, a High Point, N.C.-based dance competition company. He has “coordinated some weddings along the way” and worked with Natalie Hodge on the first season of “Hometown Hustle.” For Charles Roark’s Star News, he has produced commercials and been a guest anchor on television shows.

In 2013 he began working at P&HCC, where his titles are Coordinator of Campus Life and Artistic Director. He was no stranger to P&HCC, having been a student there in its general studies program after high school.

Neither the Patriot Players nor TheatreWorks were in the community when he was a kid, but local kids now are growing up with theater, he said, and he’s excited to see where their futures will lead them.

“My goal when I am an old man is, I’d love to say, ‘Some of these kids who have started at the early age of 5 are now continuing in the arts,” he said.

They include longtime Patriot Players performers Anna Locklear of Franklin County and Isaiah Young of Bassett. Locklear is a high school senior and studies and performs with Virginia Children’s Theatre, with plans to study music at a college in Tennessee. Young is a senior at James Madison University studying musical theater.

Presently, Pendleton is leading the Patriot Players through rehearsals for “Diamond Divas: A Very Merry Holiday Revue.” It will be presented at 7 p.m. Nov. 17, 18, 25 and 26 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre.

The cast is Bridgette Burnette, Mallory Burton, Rebecca Crabtree, Stacey Davis, Ashley Diaz, Valeria Edwards, Kim Everhart, Sarah Foley, Ivanna Gutierrez, Joanna Gutierrez, Max Hall, Janeka Hairston, Kim Hairston, Lacey Harbour, Caroline Kirby, Brian Lane, Brian Seay, Linda Via, Pam Wall, Sam Wall and Morgan Young.

“‘Diamond Divas’ is a mashup music revue of holiday hits and diva anthems,” Pendleton said. “It’s unlike any holiday show you’ve seen. I guarantee it.

“We’ve got some big things ... it feels a little more fresh. It’s not the revue that you think you’re coming to, but Christmas is still there. The vibes and sparkle are still there.”

After that, he’ll make a big announcement of what’s coming next.

The theater scene is a “menagerie,” Pendleton said. “We are all a little crazy, and misfits. You have to be a little crazy in order to be a theater kid — the amounts of long hours and the sacrifices it takes to pull of a show.”