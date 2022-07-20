Perspectives: Douglas Allen on the one Gospel of Jesus

A few years ago I had some Biblical discussion with a preacher. I was really surprised that he was contending that Jesus the Christ established two Gospels, one for the Jews and one for the Gentiles.

I read:

Mark 1:1 The beginning of the gospel of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. (One)

Romans 1:16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes, for the Jew first and for the Greek. (One)

Galatians 3:28 states: There is new Jew nor Greek ... for you are all one in Christ Jesus (One)

It is an accepted fact, during the first Covenant, God had His chosen people, the Jews.

Ephesians 2:14-18 proves the fact of Jews and Gentiles ended at the death of Jesus. Verse 14: For He Himself is our peace, who has made both one, and has broken down the middle wall of separation. (One)

With this fact there is not any need for a gospel for the Jews and another gospel for the Gentiles, because in God's mind they are one people, from the cross of Jesus forward!

2 Timothy 2:15 - rightly dividing the word of truth. By not rightly dividing the word of truth is why some preachers are confused on the subject of baptism.