What do you think are the physical dimensions of this article, width and height, in the paper today? If you’re reading it online, how large do you think it is on your monitor? And I ask this as someone who has no idea what the end product will look like after I submit this for publication.

You might guess “8 inches wide and 5 inches long,” based on how it appears to you. Someone next to you may guess “9 inches wide and 4 inches long.” What if your next-door neighbor came over and guessed that it was a half inch by a half inch? Would you say they are off by a bit? What if I told you that my guess is 3,000 miles wide and 23 feet long? Would you have the right to tell me that I was crazy?

Actually, no, you wouldn’t. Not yet. You see, if all we’re doing is just making our best guesses, then until proven otherwise all guesses are equally valid. I know this article might not look 3,000 miles wide to YOU, but what makes your opinion on the matter any better than mine? And would the number of guesses at a certain measurement make it any more true? If I convinced everyone in Martinsville that this article is indeed 3,000 miles wide, would it suddenly make it more true, just because a majority of people believe it?

Is there any way to resolve this disagreement once and for all? Of course, you already know the answer. “Let’s measure it!”

Could we agree on what to measure it with? Fortunately, your neighbor has an amazing tool called a “tape measure,” which can be used to measure the exact width and the length in inches, an established and agreed upon standard of measurement in this nation that we can all get behind. Math is wonderful this way, because it deals in absolute truths. 2 + 2 will always = 4.

What about religious truth? When it comes to religion today, we are now approaching 14,000 Christian denominations in this world! 14,000 so-called churches of Jesus who somehow cannot agree on the best way to serve their Lord. Wouldn’t it be great if, just like above, there was some divine “tape measure” we could compare our doctrine to and see if it really is pleasing to God?

I find it interesting that all of the major denominations today say that the Bible is the inspired word of God (2 Tim.3:16-17). If that is the case, my friends, then can we please put down our creed books and our human traditions, open the Scriptures, and then do only what we are told to do there? The word of God is absolute truth (Jn.17:17), and it is also what will judge us on the last day (Jn.12:48).

Within those Scriptures, that we all declare are from God, we see Jesus saying that religious practices are either “from heaven or from men” (Mk.11:30). He also said “Every plant which My heavenly Father has not planted will be uprooted.” (Matt.15:13) And He prayed that His disciples would be one in the same way He and His Father are one (Jn.17:23). Can we honestly say we are that way today? God’s word condemns Christians dividing over their favorite preachers and teachings (1 Cor.1:10, Gal.1:8-9). And Jesus Christ established ONE church, singular, not thousands! (Matt.16:18)

I invite everyone in a denomination to look online or in a history book and determine when their denomination started. If it did not start on the Day of Pentecost in Acts chapter 2, then was it “planted” by heaven or by men? There are congregations out there that have just been doing what the book of Acts describes for almost 2,000 years now. Are you in this church today?

In future articles I hope to go into more specifics, but thank you for considering these thoughts today. Please contact me for further study or questions.