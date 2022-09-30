Perspectives: Jane Pilson - Jesus has the power to save, even in the desert

Glenn Allen says “About the thief on the cross, Jesus saved him because Jesus had the power to do so” “Baptism must be by water,” Sept. 23). However, like the Pope, Mr. Allen apparently believes Jesus no longer has the power to save people unless some human preacher uses exactly the right words and the right amount of water on them.

The church I attend teaches that baptism is not something we do for God, it is something God does for us. I believe Jesus still has the power to save anybody He wants to save if they believe and repent, even if it happens in the desert.