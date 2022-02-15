 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Piedmont Arts Brings Virginia Repertory Theatre’s "I Have a Dream" to local schools

  • 0
Repertory theater

Virginia Repertory Theatre performs “I Have a Dream: The Life and Times of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School on Friday. The performance was presented as part of Piedmont Arts’ educational outreach program.

 Holly Kozelsky

Piedmont Arts brought Virginia Repertory Theatre's original production, “I Have a Dream: The Life and Times of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.," to local schools on Feb. 10 and 11.

Students at Carlisle Upper School, Laurel Park Middle School, Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School and Stanleytown Elementary School saw their first live in-school performance in two years.

Students, teachers and the public have the opportunity to stream Virginia Repertory Theatre’s production of “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad” Monday, Feb.21 at 3 p.m. through Monday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. For the access code, email Director of Programs Sarah Short at sshort@piedmontarts.org.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 14

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Feb. 14

1922: March is Kill the Rat Month in Henry County, and citizens can get free poison from the County Clerk's Office; A contest-prize doll is on display in the Baldwin Drug Company; 1972, lots of opposition to proposed land-use plan; 1997, Construction soon to begin on OfficeMax in Liberty Fair Mall.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Feb. 10

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Feb. 10

1922: Marks Store destroyed, Globman's suffered smoke damage in Public Square fire; 1947, H. Grady Moore earns Silver Beaver; 1972, Chamber of Commerce takes poll on Blue Law; 1997, U.S. Senator John Warner introduces legislation to fund I-73 in the area.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 13

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Feb. 13

1922: The poolroom in town burned - the night after a store had; 1947, city ordinance against wine and beer sales on Sundays mulled; 1972, The $60 million Sugartree park on 58 in Axton depends on zoning; 1997, The Collins Funeral Home William and Susan Collins make $405,000 stock gift to PHCC.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Feb. 15

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Feb. 15

1922: March is Kill the Rat Month in Henry County, and citizens can get free poison from the County Clerk's Office; A contest-prize doll is on display in the Baldwin Drug Company; 1972, lots of opposition to proposed land-use plan; 1997, Construction soon to begin on OfficeMax in Liberty Fair Mall.

Pence The results of sin follow, but Grace can save

Pence The results of sin follow, but Grace can save

Imagine you set out to make a six-egg omelet and you mix five eggs together but the sixth looks a little off; in fact, you find out it is rotten. But you put it in there anyway and mix it all together thinking it won’t make a difference. What do you have?

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Feb. 11

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Feb. 11

1922: At the Methodist Church a Prohibition agent urges citizens to help enforce the law; 1947, Sgt. Everett Marshall Bennett makes to cover of Life magazine; 1972, City starts new garbage pickup routine; 1997, 5 B's embroider plant plans huge operation here.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to stick to new habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert