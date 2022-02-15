Piedmont Arts Brings Virginia Repertory Theatre’s "I Have a Dream" to local schools

Piedmont Arts brought Virginia Repertory Theatre's original production, “I Have a Dream: The Life and Times of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.," to local schools on Feb. 10 and 11.
Students at Carlisle Upper School, Laurel Park Middle School, Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School and Stanleytown Elementary School saw their first live in-school performance in two years.
Students, teachers and the public have the opportunity to stream Virginia Repertory Theatre’s production of “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad” Monday, Feb.21 at 3 p.m. through Monday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. For the access code, email Director of Programs Sarah Short at sshort@piedmontarts.org.