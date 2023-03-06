The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society celebrates Women's History Month with its “Power in Pearls: An Afternoon Tea at One Starling” from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at One Starling, 1 Starling Ave.

The event will feature tea, sherry, mimosas, music and traditional English refreshments by British native and chef Janet Ashby. Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance by calling 276-403-5361 or visiting the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum, 1 East Main St., Martinsville, from 1-4 p.m. today through Friday. Attendance is limited to 50. All proceeds will benefit the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society.

The purpose of Women’s Health Month is to commemorate and encourage the study, observance, and celebration of the vital role of women in American history. Supreme Court Justice the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg stated, “As women achieve power, the barriers will fall. As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women out there doing things, and we’ll all be better off for it.”

John Phillips, Historical Society President, stated in a press release, “We encourage you to celebrate Women’s History Month to honor women who have devoted their lives to bettering our community and beyond. Using Coco Chanel’s advice, ‘A woman needs ropes and ropes of pearls,’ the afternoon tea is the perfect occasion to acknowledge the female’s ability to balance influence and grace.”

Located at the corner of Starling Avenue and Church Street, One Starling is a four-square house originally built in 1925 by Nicholas and May Schottland. Nicholas and his brother, Michael, founded Virginia Mirror Company. It is now a bed & breakfast and event space owned and operated by Historical Society Life Members Cindy and Steve Edgerton. For a virtual tour, visit https://onestarlingbnbevents.business.site/.