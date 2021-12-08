“Print/Imprint: Asheville Printmakers,” photographs by Carl Chiarenza and “Tools of Happiness,” featuring work by George Ray Shelton, are on exhibit at Piedmont Arts through Jan. 8.

“Print/Imprint: Asheville Printmakers” features work by an independent alliance of artists working out of the Asheville, N.C. area, who express themselves through the medium of print.

The group’s works encompass a wide range of processes and content, from traditional to experimental and classic to contemporary. Their printing methods vary from relief printing such as woodblock, linocut and wood engraving to intaglio methods such as drypoint, etching and collagraph. Some use alternative photographic printing processes such as platinum-palladium and gum biochromate; others employ monotype and variable editions in their work. A common thread is a hands-on involvement in making prints.

Carl Chiarenza is inspired by both the beauty of and human connections to landscapes. In acknowledging that traditional depictions of landscapes in paintings are constructed, Chiarenza began to approach his photographs as abstract and emotional constructions that allow us to examine nature in relation to the self.