“The History & Legacy of African-American Churches” will be presented by Rev. Matthew Brown on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m., in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick & Henry Community College, 645 Patriot Ave., Martinsville, Virginia. Gospel music will be part of the presentation.

African-American churches rose among the horrors of slavery to allow African-Americans a safe place of spiritual equality and self-expression. The African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church was the first African American denomination organized in the United States (1816) and, unlike most other American denominations, was formed because of racial issues rather than theological differences, according to a press release. In Martinsville, Grace United Presbyterian Church began with a meeting in 1882 at the home of Peggy Redd. Her home would also be the starting point in 1885 for High Street Baptist Church.

Brown has been Pastor of St. Paul High Street Baptist Church since 2016. He received formal education through Liberty University and Shaw University Divinity School, earning a Master of Divinity degree. He currently serves as second vice president of the Young Ministers and Pastors Ministry of the Virginia Baptist State Convention. He also serves on the Grace Network Board of Directors and as Chaplain of the Tau Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He and his wife, India, have one daughter.

Honoring Black History Month, this free event is sponsored by the Fayette Area Historical Initiative, Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society, and P&HCC.