Quintero: Celebrate Christmas in honor of loved ones

Christmas 2022 is finally here. After two years in the shadows and not being able to celebrate Christmas as usual, finally this Christmas we will be able to have a family reunion on Christmas Eve and celebrate together with our family and friends, without a doubt the best time of the year.

I love looking at the houses full of lights, walking through the stores and listening to Christmas songs and even the sound of the little bell that rings at the entrances of the stores for people to receive some charity.

I can already smell, feel the apple cider and candy canes and of course without forgetting the poinsettias that adorn any supermarket entrance or the entrances of the houses and what about the scented candles that smell like cinnamon, anise or pine. This year will be different from the last two years because today we will not only see the lights lit but also the hearts lit because finally this year we will be able to give that long awaited Christmas hug.

But today is Christmas Eve and I can smell the punch with its cinnamon, full of fruits and tamales cooking in the steamer, without forgetting the turkey in the oven, the gingerbread cookies and of course the Christmas tree full of presents and the children running around happy and anxious to open the presents.

But suddenly the clock strikes dinner time and mom shouts from the kitchen, "Wash your hands now!" Everyone is seated at the table ready for dinner and a silence fills the place. My little brother, barely four years old, asks: "What's with the empty chairs?"

I am sorry, but I know that there will be many tables with empty chairs, since in these two years the damned COVID 19 unfortunately took away some loved ones from us and no matter how much we want to, it is inevitable not to miss them in these times. Yes, it has been two years that we missed celebrating Christmas as we wanted, but to be honest with you, it hurts me a lot.

to be honest with you, it hurts more for those we missed, and I know that without a doubt we will be sad and tears will flow and that will be a very bitter pill to swallow on Christmas Eve. Unfortunately the emotion will not be the same because until now we realize that the best gift was not that doll, that car or the best toy we wanted, but it was to see and enjoy our whole family.

I am sure that the best gift is that no one is missing at Christmas dinner because gifts are useless if there are empty chairs and now that the family is not complete I realize that there is no gift that can replace a loved one. So if you still have your loved ones alive enjoy them this Christmas to the fullest before you start having empty chairs on your table. And yes, Christmas will never be the same but life goes on and we have to continue honoring those we lost. We have to celebrate this Christmas with joy and excitement as they liked and if you are one of those who tonight will have an empty chair I join you in your pain and receive from me a hug for every sadness you went through, a smile for every tear shed and that soon with God's help you will find relief to any pain, because I am sure that your loved ones as long as you remember them will never leave your side and this Christmas they will be with you.

Please I ask you that if you still don't have anything for this Christmas there is still time, get up clean those tears, go out and buy those things for dinner and get ready to enjoy tonight, the typical Christmas dinner in honor of your loved ones who are no longer with you and rekindle the illusion of Christmas because don't forget that those who are no longer with you taught you how to live it.

Merry Christmas.

Feliz Navidad.