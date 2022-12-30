Quintero: Don't forget to love yourself

December 2022 is about to end and January is just around the corner, and yes, 2022 was not so easy to get through and there were strong moments, but without a doubt we showed that we are stronger.

I know that some plans we did not achieve them, and many plans changed direction in the course of the days due to the circumstances, but still I am satisfied, because despite everything, time and life go on and the opportunity to achieve it does not end with the end of a year but ends when you decide or when you give up and stop dreaming.

But that still has not happened here, right? Well, you should always keep in mind that while there is time, there is hope to keep fighting for your dreams and start again whenever necessary.

Because here where I am, I have also fallen many times and I have also had disappointments. Not only of not fulfilling my goals, but also of people I loved, and that certainly hurts. And believe me it is not easy to get ahead of every defeat, fall or disappointment. Even if it hurts and we get hurt, we have to keep fighting.

And, yes, of course we will come out scratched and in some cases with broken clothes and soul, but just because you are in those conditions does not mean that you are lost. You have to get up, shake yourself and try again and again and again and as many times as is necessary to achieve your goal because remember, if you do not fight to get ahead yourself, no one will do it for you.

The falls hurt, but it hurts more not to achieve your dreams. But for the moment, I keep going forward and without losing my breath, and much less my way even with the falls and dissolutions, because no doubt all that has served me to make my armor stronger and trust me more and realize that I always can if I want it.

Look, I will tell you something: Do not forget that your life ends when you stop dreaming. So, this 2023 put God first in everything you do and keep dreaming, persevering and fighting tirelessly to make your dreams come true.

And if in this year 2022 you lost people you loved, because you realized that they were not what you thought, don’t worry and let them go; it’s OK. The most sure thing is that they didn’t love you as you love them and this year that begins, love everyone without expecting anything in return so you don’t suffer disappointments again.

Above all do not forget to love yourself more than anyone else, and it is not about selfishness, it is just that sometimes to love others, you forget to love yourself and realize that you are also important.

Believe me that when you love yourself, you will not need anyone to love you. So today, look at yourself how great and special you are and start loving yourself more, forgive yourself for everything you think you should forgive yourself for, start loving yourself more as the person you are and if you think you should change something then change it, but accept yourself first before accepting someone else. I wish you the best this 2023. Happy New Year 2023.