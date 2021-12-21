 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Rangeley Ruritans elect officers, honor Jim McMillan

  • 0

During its Christmas meeting on Dec. 16, the Rangeley Ruritan Club made plans for its Brunwick stew to be held on Feb. 12.

More good news on the food front: The club will resume its breakfasts in March and run them through October.

The club also has Community Calendars in and ready to be delivered.

Dan River District Governor Charlie Bowman installed the club's officers for 2022: Jim McMillan will be the president, Phillip Earles the vice president, George Mehaffey the treasurer, Bruce Severance the secretary and Fay Moore, Bill Hutchinson and Nina Hylton will be the directors.

McMillan also was presented a plaque for being Ruritan of the Year.

Civic groups are invited to send news, announcements and photographs to the Bulletin by emailing accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials intensified calls Friday for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant that contributed to a record number of infections in New York and threatened to wipe out a second holiday season in Europe.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Dec. 16

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Dec. 16

1921: "Only within the last fifty years have scientists succeeded in unlocking the doors of mystery ..." ; 1946: Coal shortage is ending; 1971: things aren't looking so good for the proposed Sugartree Recreation Park in Axton; 1996: demolishing Martinsville General Hospital.

Watch Now: Related Video

Preventing roof collapse during the winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert