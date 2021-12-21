Rangeley Ruritans elect officers, honor Jim McMillan

During its Christmas meeting on Dec. 16, the Rangeley Ruritan Club made plans for its Brunwick stew to be held on Feb. 12.

More good news on the food front: The club will resume its breakfasts in March and run them through October.

The club also has Community Calendars in and ready to be delivered.

Dan River District Governor Charlie Bowman installed the club's officers for 2022: Jim McMillan will be the president, Phillip Earles the vice president, George Mehaffey the treasurer, Bruce Severance the secretary and Fay Moore, Bill Hutchinson and Nina Hylton will be the directors.

McMillan also was presented a plaque for being Ruritan of the Year.

