Rangeley Ruritans to resume meetings; papercrafts, barn quilts and other classes scheduled

Rangeley Ruritans to resume meetings
The Rangeley Ruritan Club will resume having meals, with the first one to be during its August meeting, and the next to be a September Family Night Meal at Clarence’s Steakhouse.
That was decided during the club’s July meeting, when Kathy Reed was welcomed as a new member.
The club voted to let the Fieldale Fire Department use its building at no charge to hold a fundraiser.
Homer Luther is in charge of asking someone to dedicate flags at its August meeting, and Jim McMillan is working on getting new light fixtures for the kitchen, as well as numbers and letters to update the sign.
Papercrafting classes
A papercrafting series – on how to make homemade cards and the like – will be offered at the Thomas P. Dalton IDEA Center in August and September.
The class will show techniques such as doubling, die-cutting and heat embossing. Each participant will make a birthday card, a Christmas card, a thank-you note, a thinking-of-you card and a gift box.
Each class will be held on a Tuesday evening from 6 to 7:30, and the cost will be $20. The topics will be:
- Using Rubber Stamps, Aug. 3.
- Ink Creations, Aug. 17.
- Embossing, Aug. 30.
- “Just Add Water” (to water color without paint), Sept. 7.
Registration is required by calling 276-656-5461 or visiting ph.augusoft.net.
Barn quilts
Two art classes will be offered at the Spencer-Penn Center.
Barn Quilt Class: Lauren Byron will teach a class in making a barn quilt, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. The deadline for registration (call 276-957-5757) is Aug. 9. The available sizes and corresponding costs will be: 12 inches by 36 inches, $75; 24 inches square, $65; and 36 inches square, $85.
Canvas Painting with Genie Elgin: This class in August will be an introduction to line and wash journaling. Students will create their own journal books with special techniques. The dates and times are to be announced; call the center for more information.
Continuing education
Patrick Henry Community College’s Workforce, Economic & Community Development will offer a variety of continuing education classes in the fall. Register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
The Virginia Board of Contractors requires plumbers, HVAC technicians and electricians to take 3 hours of continuing education, and gas fitters must take 1 hour. Each course covers code changes, general requirements, impacts on the job, and special equipment included in the respective codes. The continuing education must be completed prior to the license expiration date.
The continuing education classes, all on Thursdays (chose one date only), will be:
- Electrician, 6-9 p.m., Sept. 9 and Nov. 4, $125.
- Gas Fitter, 5-6 p.m., Sept. 16 and Nov. 11, $65.
- Plumber, 6-9 p.m., Sept. 16 and Nov. 11, $125.
- HVAC Technician, 6-9 p.m. July 29, Sept. 23 and Nov. 18, $125.
Smith River Fest is set
The Smith River Fest will be Aug. 21 at the Smith River Sports Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road in Axton. The schedule is:
- 9-10:45 a.m., Helgramite Hustle registration, at entrance.
- 9:30 a.m. to noon, DJ WHAT?!
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Festival and vendor booths open.
- 9:30-11:30 a.m., River Race registration, at entrance.
- 10 a.m., Yoga on the River (free).
- 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., River tubing (free).
- 11 a.m., Helgramite Hustle Mud Run.
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beer garden open.
- Noon: Kids Mini Run (free).
- 12:15-1 p.m.: Joseph Young Magic stage show.
- 1 p.m., Last River Race shuttle departs.
- 1-2 p.m., Joseph Young Magic on grounds.
- 1:15 p.m., Safety meeting at starting line (mandatory for river racers).
- 1:30 p.m., River Race begins.
- 1:30-4 p.m., Glen Shelton Band with live music.
- 2 p.m., Trailside Bike Repair Clinic (free).
- 2-3 p.m., River Racers arrive at finish line.
- 3:30 p.m., Awards ceremony for Mud Run, River Race and Boys & Girls Club Duck Race.
- 4 p.m., Festival closes.