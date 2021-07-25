Rangeley Ruritans to resume meetings; papercrafts, barn quilts and other classes scheduled

Rangeley Ruritans to resume meetings

The Rangeley Ruritan Club will resume having meals, with the first one to be during its August meeting, and the next to be a September Family Night Meal at Clarence’s Steakhouse.

That was decided during the club’s July meeting, when Kathy Reed was welcomed as a new member.

The club voted to let the Fieldale Fire Department use its building at no charge to hold a fundraiser.

Homer Luther is in charge of asking someone to dedicate flags at its August meeting, and Jim McMillan is working on getting new light fixtures for the kitchen, as well as numbers and letters to update the sign.

Papercrafting classes

A papercrafting series – on how to make homemade cards and the like – will be offered at the Thomas P. Dalton IDEA Center in August and September.

The class will show techniques such as doubling, die-cutting and heat embossing. Each participant will make a birthday card, a Christmas card, a thank-you note, a thinking-of-you card and a gift box.

Each class will be held on a Tuesday evening from 6 to 7:30, and the cost will be $20. The topics will be: