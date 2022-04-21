Ready, set, garden! We can start planting now - if we keep sheet covers handy

If patterns bear out, this weekend should provide the greatest chance of being the first weekend you can plant tender annuals without fear of them dying under a freeze – but it always takes until the second weekend in May to get that guaranteed.

If you plant a vegetable garden, be aware of opposite types of plants when it comes to two factors that affect their growth: weather and soil pH type.

The weather difference comes into play for summer-garden vegetable plants versus spring/fall vegetable plants.

Seasonal

It’s getting almost too late to plant spring garden plants such as lettuce, greens, peas, spinach, greens, beets, broccoli and cauliflower. Hot weather ruins them.

Lettuce bolts (grow tall, thin and bitter and start to flower) when daytime temperatures go above 75 degrees and nighttime temperatures are above 60 degrees. Broccoli loses its garden appeal even a little before lettuce does. The others also go to seed and otherwise rather shrivel up and die away in hot weather.

You probably still could do well with planting small plants of lettuce, spinach, cabbage, collards, cauliflower and broccoli that were started in greenhouses. You can give a shot at planting lettuce and spinach seeds now. Radish, which is ready to eat in three to four weeks after seeds germinate, can be planted from seed now and enjoyed in June. Peas, which mature in 60 to 70 days, are more of a gamble to plant this time of year.

Cool weather vegetable plants also are grown in the fall, it takes them about two weeks longer to grow to maturity because of the shortening day length. Plan out garden space now to plant their seeds in early August, or greenhouse starter plants in late August to early September. You’re looking to beat the estimated first frost date of mid-October, though some, such as collards, get through the early frosts just fine.

The soil

Warm season vegetables such as corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, beans and peppers, and melons, need eight or more hours of sunlight a day, and even more for fruit. Soil temperature matters, too – most need soil temperatures above 70 degrees, with between 60 and 85 standard.

If you plant them now, be prepared to cover them with a sheet or light blanket on nights frost is forecast, which may occur through early May.

The pH level measures how alkaline or acidic the soil is, with 7.0 being neutral. Most garden vegetables prefer a slightly acidic soil at 6.5. The Virginia Cooperative Extension will test your soil’s acidity from samples. The pH level determines how plants are able to access nutrients in their soils.

Soil pH can be lowered by adding elemental sulfur, aluminum sulfate or sulfuric acid, well decomposed compost, mulch, vinegar (1 cup mixed into a gallon of water) or coffee grounds. To raise the pH level in soil, add lime. It may take three months to change a soil’s pH level with additives you apply now, though.

Situate plants with similar pH requirements near each other.

Optimum pH range of common plants:

LOW pH: azalea, birch, blackberry, blueberry, dogwood, hydrangea to create blue flowers, raspberry, rhododendron, carrot, cauliflower, potato

MIDDLE (neutral): Asparagus, pole beans, beets, boxwood, broccoli, Brussels sprout, cabbage, celery, corn, cucumber, garlic, kale, lettuce, pea, pepper, pumpkin, radish, spinach, squash, tomato

HIGH pH: hydrangea to create pink flowers

When planting tomatoes or peppers, slip in a crushed calcium tablet at the base of each to prevent blossom end rot on their fruits.

Water wisely: Plants usually need an inch of water a week. The best watering is done only once a week, letting water deep into the soil. Help maintain soil moisture by covering the soil in mulch of chopped leaves, hay or weighted down of newspaper or cardboard or other materials that can decompose naturally.

Do not water plants too often. That makes the plants weaker by rewarding them for keeping their roots close to the surface of the ground, rather than to burrow deeper underground to reach water.

Trees and shrubs

The labels of many plants you buy show the USDA Hardiness Zone, which gives an indication of how well a plant would tolerate living in areas.

Most of the Martinsville-Henry County area is in USDA Plant Hardiness Zone 7A (low temperatures between 0 to 5 degrees). The southeastern corner of Henry, and a large central section of Patrick County reaching up to Va. 58, is in Zone 7B (lows between 5 and 10 degrees), and the mountains of Patrick hit Zone 6B (lows of -5 to 0 degrees).

One word of warning: Hold back on the urge when it comes to trees and shrubs. Planting them now just makes them vulnerable to the scorching heat of summer, because they will not have time for their roots to get established before the stressful time of year comes. Patience to wait until fall for planting trees and shrubs will reap rewards.

If it’s best to plant then in fall, why are trees and bushes in stores now, you may ask? Simple: Stores put out merchandise when people are more likely to spend the money (think Christmas goods in August). Plus, many trees and shrubs in the stores are in bloom now, which not only shows what the plant looks like in flower but also makes it more attractive and tempting to buy. Resist that temptation, though: A plant in flower is the hardest to get established in the garden, because it’s using its energy to flower and then produce seed, rather than to send out new roots to provide a strong foundation.

You’re better off ordering trees and shrubs from specialty nurseries in the fall, which is the right time to plan them. (Bonus points: Big box stores which sell them put them on deep discounts in the fall to make room for Christmas trees or other winter merchandise, or to close the garden center of their store for the cold weather season).

Holly Kozelsky is the editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at hkozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.

