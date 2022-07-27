Refreshing new ways to use cucumber in drinks or food

TODAY’S WORD is dirge. Example: The dirge that played at Shannon’s father’s funeral was somber, yet beautiful, bringing tears to the eyes of almost everyone in attendance.

TUESDAY’S WORD was construe. It means to interpret (a word or action) in a particular way. Example: Louise was listening to the words her husband was saying but decided that his message could barely be construed as an apology for his actions earlier in the day.

Cucumbers

Though tomatoes get all the attention (and to be fair, they’ve earned it), the real produce is cucumbers. A cucumber vine produces prolifically, and plus, neighbors and folks at work or church always seem to be given cucumbers away.

There are plenty of ways to enjoy cucumbers, which with their crispness and freshness and high water content are a perfect ingredient for summer.

Cucumber water: Put some cucumber slices into a pitcher of ice water. It will give a good taste, plus add vitamins and nutrients. To that you also can add, for a variety of flavor combinations: fresh mint leaves; or lemon slices; or cantaloupe pieces; or orange slices; or strawberries, raspberries and blueberries.

Cucumber-mango smoothie: Blend 1 long, peeled cucumber with 2 cups mango flesh, 2 cups coconut water, 2 cups ice, 4 TBS honey and the juice of one lime.

Tzatzkiki dip: Tzatzkiki dip is served in Greek restaurants. It is delicious served with marinated chicken, naan (Indian flatbread) and over falafel (Mediterranean fried spiced chick pea balls). Into 16 oz. plain yogurt, mix 1 1/2 TBS dill, 1 TBS lemon juice, 2 cloves garlic and 1 small cucumber, grated.

Boats: Cut mini cucumbers in half lengthwise, then scoop out their seeds. Fill with tuna salad, feta cheese, cream cheese with dill mixed in or hummus.

Roll-ups: Use a mandolin or wide peeler to slice long, thin pieces lengthwise from a cucumber. Place on a paper towel while you prepare the filling. Next, thinly slice 1 gala apple (with skin on). Dice half the slices, then mix them into 1 cup ricotta cheese with 1 tsp. lemon juice and 2 tsp. powdered sugar. Place 1 TBS of the filling on an edge of one of the cucumber slices, and lay a few apple slices in it, so that part of them are in the mixture and part are sticking out the same side. Roll up, secure with a toothpick, then stand up on a plate. Repeat.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Modern chewing gum was first developed in the 1860s when chicle was developed. This product was originally imported from Mexico as a substitute for rubber as it was tapped from a tropical evergreen tree called the Manilkara in the same way that latex is tapped from a rubber tree. Chicle gum was smoother, softer and held its flavor longer than gums made from resin, which made it more popular.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What are some other gum-like substitutes that were used before the modern concept of gum?