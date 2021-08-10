Registration open for October's Covered Bridge 5K

Registration is open for the 11th annual Covered Bridge 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 30.

Transportation to and from the start and end points of the race will be provided at Smith River Church of the Brethren, located at 2282 Bob White Road, Stuart. Registration will be open on the day of the race at the church from 8-8:45 a.m.

The cost of the race is $25 for adults, $15 for ages 6-12.

The event is sponsored by the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center, which has served Martinsville and the counties of Patrick, Henry, and Franklin since 1993.

The SVCAC provides a centrally located, child-friendly facility offering follow-ups on child abuse reports, coordination of medical and mental health assessments and treatments, and support services to victims and their non-offending caretakers. SVCAC also advocates for safe, permanent homes for abused and neglected children.

For more information about the race, contact Patrick County Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Vipperman at (276)694-3945 or stephanievipperman@embarqmail.com, or Patrick County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Linda Martin at (276) 692-7138.

To download a registration form visit www.CoveredBridge5K.com.

