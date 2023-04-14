FELLOWSHIP

First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4174 Chatham Road, Martinsville, will host a fellowship service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Rev. Dion Noel, pastor of the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Cascade will be the guest preacher, accompanied by his choir and congregation

REVIVAL

Saint James Pentecostal Holiness Church, 605 John Baker Road, will hold spring revival starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, with speaker Pastor Kabin Smith of Mountain View Baptist Church. Monday night at 7 p.m., Pastor Leonard Thompson of Christ Temple Church will be the speaker. On Sunday, April 23, at 11 a.m., Pastor C.L. Hagwood from Agape Church will be the guest speaker for dedication of the fellowship hall, followed by an appreciation dinner by Pastor Bobby and Sister Norma Agnew and Agnew.

ANNIVERSARY

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Inc., 601 Third St., Martinsville, will celebrate the 79th church anniversary on Sunday, April 23, during morning worship at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Reginald Eldridge, associate minister of First Baptist Church East Martinsville. Service will be held in the sanctuary and via Zoom. All CDC guidelines will be observed. Zoom ID # 89229487248 passcode 446325.

RETREAT

The South Central Virginia Area Christian Churches/Churches of Christ annual Ladies Retreat will be this evening and Saturday at Pittsylvania Christian Service Camp, 1232 Oxford Road, Chatham. Friday night registration and dorms will open at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m. will be catered by A Taste of Home from Martinsville; an inspirational praise and worship session will follow at 7 p.m. Joy Gaertner from Knoxville, Tenn., who will speak on “An Attitude of Gratitude.” More information about the speaker can be found on her website, walkingwithjoy.com. Dorms will be available for overnight stay, or you may return Saturday by 8 a.m. for breakfast followed by the closing session at 9 a.m. Registration fee for both days is $15 due by today, or $20 at the door. If paying by check, make payable to Camp Pitt and mail to Linda Johnston, 1627 Melinda Drive, Altavista, VA 24517-1034. If additional information is needed, call (434) 369-6765. Women from all churches are invited to attend and be spiritually encouraged and refreshed.

Youth group

The Leatherwood-Axton Community Youth Group will meet at 6 this evening at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, for supper and games. All area kids in grades 7-12 and churches are invited.

MUSIC

The Cook Family of Denton, N.C., will be at Friendly Worship Center, 1110 Morehead Ave., Ridgeway, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22.

The Singing Cookes will be at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 23.

WOMEN

Greenwood Baptist Church, 2911 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will host The Power of God Women’s Conference from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

COLLEGE

High Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 1455 Carver Road, will host a College Preparedness Seminar on Saturday, April 22. The doors will open at 8:30 a.m. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. Information will be given about various programs colleges and universities offer, essay-writing tips and how to complete financial aid forms, among other topics. The guest speaker will be Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. of North Carolina A&T University. Admission is free. Registration is not required but it is suggested; email highridge1936@gmail.com.

AUTISM

“Transitions—Navigating the Next Step in the Journey” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Stone Memorial Church, 3030 Virginia Ave., Collinsville. The program will feature Transitions keynote speaker, Piedmont Community Services, DARS, resources, waivers and autism awareness. The program is held by Piedmont Autism Action Group along with Piedmont Community Services and various local service providers. It is free to attend; register by calling 276-632-2018 ext. 1237

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the third Saturday at 1 p.m. serving free meals. Next meal is Saturday, April 15.

A Free Community Breakfast will be held from 8:30-10:00 a.m. Saturday at Ridgeway United Methodist Church.

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, will serve a free community breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday. The church serves the breakfast on the third Saturday of every month.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Next meal on April 19.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. The next meal is April 25.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.

