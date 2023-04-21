CHOIR SERVICE

Pastor Marshall Wells and church family at Divine Faith Holiness, 1002 West Fayette St., Martinsville, will hold a choir service at 2 p.m. Sunday. Pastor Jonta Martin and Full Gospel will be guests.

REVIVAL

Saint James Pentecostal Holiness Church, 605 John Baker Road, at 11 a.m. Sunday will have Pastor C.L. Hagwood from Agape Church as the guest speaker for dedication of the fellowship hall, followed by an appreciation dinner by Pastor Bobby and Sister Norma Agnew.

ANNIVERSARY

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Inc., 601 Third St., Martinsville, will celebrate the 79th church anniversary on Sunday during morning worship at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Reginald Eldridge, associate minister of First Baptist Church East Martinsville.

MUSIC

The Cook Family of Denton, N.C., will be at Friendly Worship Center, 1110 Morehead Ave., Ridgeway, at 7 tonight and Saturday.

The Singing Cookes will be at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

WOMEN

Greenwood Baptist Church, 2911 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will host The Power of God Women’s Conference from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

COLLEGE

High Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 1455 Carver Road, will host a College Preparedness Seminar on Saturday. The doors will open at 8:30 a.m. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. Information will be given about various programs colleges and universities offer, essay-writing tips and how to complete financial aid forms, among other topics. The guest speaker will be Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. of North Carolina A&T University. Admission is free. Registration is not required but it is suggested; email highridge1936@gmail.com.

AUTISM

“Transitions—Navigating the Next Step in the Journey” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Stone Memorial Church, 3030 Virginia Ave., Collinsville. The program will feature Transitions keynote speaker, Piedmont Community Services, DARS, resources, waivers and autism awareness. The program is held by Piedmont Autism Action Group along with Piedmont Community Services and various local service providers. It is free to attend; register by calling 276-632-2018 ext. 1237

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

A Free Community Breakfast will be held from 8:30-10:00 a.m. Saturday at Ridgeway United Methodist Church.

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, will serve a free community breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday. The church serves the breakfast on the third Saturday of every month.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. The next meal is April 25.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.