ANNIVERSARY

Progressive Prayer Temple with Bishop Milton Johnson Sr., pastor, 64 Cameron Road, Martinsville, will hold their 31st church anniversary on Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m. with guest speaker Elder Christopher Hairston, pastor of Triumph Way of the Cross Church, Vinton.

GUEST PREACHER

Joe Collins will preach for the 6 p.m. Wednesday service at White’s Chapel Baptist Church, 6237 Horsepasture Price, Ridgeway.

FELLOWSHIP SERVICE

Love and Hope Ministry, 1844 Virginia Ave. (Holiday Shopping Center) will have a fellowship service at 3 p.m. Sunday with guests Bibleway Greater Assurance Church with Bishop Randy Martin.

DAY OF PRAYER

A National Day of Prayer Session will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, where the Rev. Dr. Eric F. Hairston Sr. is the pastor. Participants from the community will offer up prayers in specific areas. The theme is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” from James 5:16B. This session also will be broadcast over a conference call: Dial 1-301-715-8592#ID—89229487248, Code—446325.

WOMEN’S DAY

Gethsemane Holiness Church, 2380 Blackberrry Road, will hold Women’s Day on May 7. The 10:30 a.m. speaker will be Minister Jane Warren, and the 2 p.m. service speaker will be Minister Dorothy Eccles, accompanied by the Church of New Beginnings.

BIBLE STUDY

Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Ave., Collinsville has begun holding a weekly non-denominational Bible study each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Bibles.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Next meals will be May 3, 17 & 31.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. The next meal is May 30.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.

