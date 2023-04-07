PRESENTATION

Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, will present “The Living Lord’s Supper,” a dramatic presentation for Easter, depicting the scene from Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting “The Last Supper.” It will be presented at 7 tonight, and at 5 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Daniel Reed is the pastor.

GOOD FRIDAY

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will hold Good Friday Noonday Prayer from noon until 12:45 p.m. today.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1527 East Church Street Ext., will hold a traditional Good Friday Service of Tenebrae at noon today. Worship incorporates readings, hymns and brief reflections on Christ’s suffering as candles are snuffed out one by one. Once the altar is stripped, the Christ Candle is returned, indicating Christian hope for the joy and victory of Christ’s Resurrection.

The Fieldale/Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cooperative Parish will have a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. today at Fieldale UMC, 36 Patrick Ave.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will have contemplative music by Betsy Haskins from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Good Friday (today) in the sanctuary.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, will have “A Service of the Nails” at 6 this evening in the sanctuary. It will share Scripture readings from Jesus’s last night with friends, especially his command to love one another. Participants will wash one another’s hands, walk the prayer labyrinth, receive Communion, sing and pray.

First United Methodist Church will hold Good Friday service at 7 tonight in the sanctuary.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., will hold a Good Friday Tenebrae service at 6 p.m. today.

Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, will hold Good Friday service at 7 tonight.

HOLY SATURDAY

On Holy Saturday (April 8), the chapel of First United Methodist Church will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for prayer.

PRE-EASTER

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will hold a pre-Easter celebration honoring Rev. Dion Noel at 5 p.m. Saturday, with musical guest The Joybells of Axton. The program is sponsored by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Yanceyville, N.C., and Fulton-Walton Memorial Chapel, Eden, N.C.

EGG HUNTS, CELEBRATIONS

Horsepasture Christian Church will hold Easter EGGstravaganza from 9:30 a.m to noon Saturday. It will feature an egg hunt and petting zoo. The church is at 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway.

Grace Baptist Church, 6400 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, will host “Easter Egg Citement” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will host The Great Easter Egg Hunt for all ages Pre-K through 5th grade, at 11 a.m. Saturday. It will feature candy, prizes, snacks and lessons about Jesus.

Eggstravaganza at Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, will be held from 11 a.m. to to 1 p.m. Saturday. This family event open to the community will feature hot dogs, drinks, bouncy houses, face painting, and an egg hunt, all free. The schedule is: 11 a.m. registration through the front doors; 11:45 a.m., egg hunt for ages 2-3; 12:10 p.m., egg hunt for ages 4-5; 12:35 p.m., egg hunt for ages 6-8; 1 p.m., egg hunt for ages 9-11.

Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Hwy, will hold an Easter egg hunt from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE

The Fieldale/Mt. Bethel UMC Cooperative Parish will have an Easter sunrise service starting at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, on the front lawn of the Fieldale Community Center and Pools at 70 Marshall Way, Fieldale. If the weather is bad, it will be held instead in the sanctuary of Fieldale UMC, 36 Patrick Ave.

Fort Trial Christian Church, 6356 Virginia Ave., Bassett Forks, will have a Sonrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday, followed by a mini breakfast.

Free Worship Baptist Church, 2500 oak Level Road, Bassett, will hold Easter Sunrise Service, April 9, at 7 a.m., with breakfast to follow. Pastor is the Reverend Leonard Hall.

First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will hold a Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday, under the drive-thru on the John Redd Blvd. side of the church.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will hold an Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m., with a flowering cross covered in live lilies.

EASTER

Renewed Faith Covenant Ministries, 3404 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will hold Resurrection Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday with guest Psalmist Sister Ginger Puryear.

Fort Trial Christian Church, 6356 Virginia Ave., Bassett Forks, choir will present the cantata “Behold the Lamb,” arranged by Russell Mauldin, at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold Easter Sunday Service at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Freedom Baptist Church, 709 Irisburg, Axton, will hold Easter church service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Children’s Ministries are offered for ages birth through grade 5.

First United Methodist Church will hold Easter morning worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The service will feature the Chancel Choir and Brass 5 of Roanoke. The prelude begins at 10:45 a.m. There will not be an early service.

RETREAT

The South Central Virginia Area Christian Churches/Churches of Christ annual Ladies Retreat will be Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, at Pittsylvania Christian Service Camp, 1232 Oxford Road, Chatham. Friday night registration and dorms will open at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m. will be catered by A Taste of Home from Martinsville; an inspirational praise and worship session will follow at 7 p.m. Joy Gaertner from Knoxville, Tenn., who will speak on “An Attitude of Gratitude.” More information about the speaker can be found on her website, walkingwithjoy.com. Dorms will be available for overnight stay, or you may return Saturday by 8 a.m. for breakfast followed by the closing session at 9 a.m. Registration fee for both days is $15 due by today, or $20 at the door. If paying by check, make payable to Camp Pitt and mail to Linda Johnston, 1627 Melinda Drive, Altavista, VA 24517-1034. If additional information is needed, call (434) 369-6765. Women from all churches are invited to attend and be spiritually encouraged and refreshed.

MUSIC

The Cook Family of Denton, N.C., will be at Friendly Worship Center, 1110 Morehead Ave., Ridgeway, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22.

The Singing Cookes will be at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 23.

WOMEN

Greenwood Baptist Church, 2911 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will host The Power of God Women’s Conference from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

COLLEGE

High Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 1455 Carver Road, will host a College Preparedness Seminar on Saturday, April 22. The doors will open at 8:30 a.m. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. Information will be given about various programs colleges and universities offer, essay-writing tips and how to complete financial aid forms, among other topics. The guest speaker will be Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. of North Carolina A&T University. Admission is free. Registration is not required but it is suggested; email highridge1936@gmail.com.

AUTISM

“Transitions—Navigating the Next Step in the Journey” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Stone Memorial Church, 3030 Virginia Ave., Collinsville. The program will feature Transitions keynote speaker, Piedmont Community Services, DARS, resources, waivers and autism awareness. The program is held by Piedmont Autism Action Group along with Piedmont Community Services and various local service providers. It is free to attend; register by calling 276-632-2018 ext. 1237.

Youth group

The Leatherwood-Axton Community Youth Group will meet at 6 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, for supper and games. All area kids in grades 7-12 and churches are invited.

VBS

A VBS workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at First Baptist Church of Collinsville.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, serves a community breakfast on the third Saturday of every month.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Next meal on April 19.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. The next meal is April 25.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.