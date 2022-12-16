Church News for Martinsville and Henry & Patrick Counties: Dec. 16

Note: To accommodate the holiday, the deadline for announcements intended for publication on Dec. 23 is 2 p.m. Tuesday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.

CHRISTMAS PARTY

Soles Supporting Souls, Juniors/Youth Mission Project, Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, with shoe drive from noon to 3 p.m.; Christmas Party from 3:13-4:30 p.m. (food and gift exchange) For more details, call Selma Millner at 276-732-5899 or Sandra Gravely at 276-252-6244.

NEW YEARS EVE PARTY

New Years Eve Party Horsepasture Fire Department: 7-10 p.m., Horsepasture Fire Department, 17815 AL Philpott Highway, Ridgeway; sponsored by The Shelton Brothers and Horsepasture Fire Department; bring a covered dish to share; beverages provided; doors open at 6 p.m.; $5 admission charge; bands performing (including gospel music) are: Two Young Two old, Herbert Lawson and the Bluegrass Country Boys and The Shelton Brothers.

CHRISTMAS DAY BREAKFAST

Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will serve breakfast on Christmas Day from 8-10:30 a.m. for anyone who wants to come, because no one should be alone at Christmas.

CONCERT/PLAY

Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will hold a concert/play at 5 p.m. Sunday.

FREE COMMUNITY BREAKFAST

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, will hold a free community breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall.

Ridgeway United Methodist Church will hold a free community breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

JINGLE FOR JESUS 5K RUN

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, will hold a "Jingle for Jesus 5k Run" on Dec. 24 at 8 a.m. through Bassett. There will be a live Nativity with animals provided by Infinity Acres, refreshments and awards. Meet at the church lot and the church picnic shelter.

MUSIC

First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville has Spencer Kroger, organist, providing Christmas music from 12-12:30 p.m. Wednesday for Advent.

LIGHTS

Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren has its Pneuma Pit decorated in lights, and every Saturday night visitors are welcome to join there for singing and hot chocolate. The church is located off Highway 57 near the Philpott Dam Road, Exxon Mobile and Family Dollar.

LIVE NATIVITY

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have their live nativity from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 22 and 23.

SERVICES

White's Chapel Baptist Church, 6237 Horsepasture-Price Road, will be presenting their Christmas program at 11 a.m. Sunday. The birth of Jesus will be told through songs and Kings James Version scripture. Treat bags for all after the program.

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will present their Christmas Program at 11:30 a.m. Sunday with a play entitled “The Sounds of Christmas, What About Jesus.”

Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will hold Candlelight Worship at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will present the play "A Shepard's Tale" during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, will have Lessons & Carols Service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have only one worship service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary on Sunday, with Bible study at 10 a.m.

Wellspring Fellowship, 590 DuPont Road, Martinsville, will celebrate Christmas on Dec. 18 with services at 10:30 a.m. with food, fun and fellowship.

The Community Fellowship will have a Christmas celebration service at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

CANTATAS

Fort Trial Christian Church, 6356 Virginia Ave., Bassett Forks, will present the choirs Cantata "Beautiful Star" at 11 a.m. Sunday.

First Baptist Church of Collinsville Adult Choir will present their Christmas Cantata "The Joy that Jesus Reigns" at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The combined choirs of Chatham Heights Baptist Church and First Baptist Church, Martinsville, will present the Christmas cantata "A Celebration of Carols" on Sunday, at 9:30 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church and at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church.

Pocahontas Baptist Church choir will hold a Christmas Cantata at the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service.

The combined choirs from Fieldale Baptist Church, Fieldale United Methodist Church and Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church will perform the Christmas Cantata "A Night of the Father's Love" at 4 p.m. Sunday at Fieldale Baptist Church, 175 Church Hill Road, Fieldale.

Mt. Hermon Church of the Brethren, off Highway 57 near Philpott Dam Road and Family Dollar, will have its cantata during the 10:30 a.m. service Christmas morning.

PROGRAM

After two years of absence, Stanleytown's Amazing Grace Baptist Church will hold a Christmas production: "A Touch of Grace," at 7 tonight and Saturday evening and 6 p.m. Sunday. The church is at 755 Fairystone Park Highway. Dr. Greg Hodges is the pastor, and Ken Horsley is the assistant pastor.

CHRISTMAS CAFE

Stone Memorial Christian Church will have Stone's Christmas Cafe from 5-7 p.m. Sunday. It will be a drive-thru hot beverage bar with carols and sweet treats.

CHRISTMAS EVE



First Baptist Church of Collinsville will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will hold Christmas Eve Communion service at 5 p.m.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church , 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold Christmas Eve Candlelight & Communion service at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary.

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have a Christmas Eve Service at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary.

Wellspring Fellowship, 590 DuPont Road, Martinsville, will have a special Christmas Eve-Eve Service on Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. in lieu of a regular Sunday morning service.

The Fieldale/Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cooperative Parish will have a Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 63 Mt. Bethel Church Circle, Martinsville.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St, Martinsville, will hold service on Dec. 25, Christmas Day service beginning at 10 a.m.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will hold a Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m. Feel free to dress casually. The Christmas tree and Advent wreath will be lit, a sermon for all ages will be delivered, and Christmas carols will be sung.

Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture-Price Road, Ridgeway, will hold a Christmas Day service at 11 a.m.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold a Christmas Day service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have a Christmas Day worship service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

The Fieldale/Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cooperative Parish will have a Christmas morning worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, at Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale.

The Community Fellowship, Collinsville, will have a Christmas Day special service at 10:10 a.m. Dec. 25.

NEW YEARS EVE SERVICE

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St, Martinsville, will hold service on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, at 10:30 p.m.

NEW YEAR DAY SERVICE

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have New Year's Day worship service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

CHRISTMAS DINNER

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St, Martinsville, will hold its Christmas Dinner at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Quality Dutch-Inn at 4 p.m. via ticket only.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. The next meal will be Dec. 21.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m. The next meal is in the fellowship hall on Dec. 27.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve free community meals, loaves and fishes in the Undercroft, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. For anyone who would prefer to take their meals home, carry out boxes are available. Masks are available for unvaccinated adults and hand sanitizer is available for use. The next meal available is on Wednesday, Jan. 25.