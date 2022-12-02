Church News for Martinsville and Henry & Patrick Counties: Dec. 2

CONFERENCE

The 2022 Virginia District Conference will be held today and Saturday at Spirit of Christ Worship Center, 4250 Chatham Road, Martinsville, where Bishop Denzell Kellam is the pastor, and at True Bread Worship Center, 6256 A.L. Philpott Hwy, Martinsville. It begins with a service at 7 tonight at Spirit of Christ with speaker Elder Arnold Bullock of Refuge Temple Church in Burlington, N.C., and musical guests the Voices of Life Community Choir. Saturday morning events will be at True Bread, starting with a continental breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m., and followed by workshops at 9:30: Security in the Church, with facilitator Deacon Thelbert Childress, and Pastoring During the Pandemic, with facilitator Chief Apostle J.H. Carter. Later, a consecration and installment service will be held at 2 p.m. at Spirit of Christ, with Homilist Chief Apostle J.H. Carter, prelate of United Cornerstone Churches International. The bishop-elect is Pastor W.K. Childress Sr.

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL

The Sunday School Ministry of High Ridge Missionary Baptist Church is sponsoring a free community meal from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 1455 Carver Road, Martinsville. You can pickup, have meal delivered or eat in. For more information, contact Debra Palmer at 276-806-0751.

CHRISTMAS MOVIE

First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., will host the Christmas movie, “The Perfect Gift,” at 4 p.m. Sunday. A finger food social will be held following the movie.

MUSIC

First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville has Spencer Kroger, organist, providing Christmas music from 12-12:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 21 for Advent.

LIGHTS

Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren has its Pneuma Pit decorated in lights, and every Saturday night visitors are welcome to join there for singing and hot chocolate. The church is located off Highway 57 near the Philpott Dam Road, Exxon Mobile and Family Dollar.

HANGING OF

THE GREENS

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church will have a Hanging of the Greens service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. All who would like to help decorate the church are asked to come at 2 p.m. Saturday.

BAKE SALE

First Baptist Church of Martinsville‘s McCabe Library will hold is annual bake sale at 1:30 p.m. Sunday with gift-ready and freezer-ready goods on the Oakdale Street side of the church, which is at 23 Starling Ave. This is an hour earlier than a previously announced time; the change was made to give people plenty of time to drop by before heading to the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Pops, which will be held the same day.

TOY/COAT DRIVE

The Martinsville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi will host a Toy/Coat Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 9 a.m., at First Baptist Church, 1043 E. Church St., Martinsville. Everyone who donates will receive fresh, hot pancakes.

LIVE NATIVITY

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have their live nativity from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 22 and 23.

SERVICES

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will present the play “A Shepard’s Tale” during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, will have Lessons & Carols Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have only one worship service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary on Dec. 4, 11 and 18, with Bible study at 10 a.m.

Wellspring Fellowship, 590 DuPont Road, Martinsville, will celebrate Christmas on Dec. 18 with services at 10:30 a.m. with food, fun and fellowship.

Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs, will hold Christmas Celebration with special guests Eddie & Sherry Richards’ Christmas Tour beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10.

The Community Fellowship will have a Christmas celebration service at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

CANTATAS

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, will have the Christmas cantata “Light of the World” at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.

Pocahontas Baptist Church choir will hold a Christmas Cantata at the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Smith Memorial Methodist Church will hold a Christmas Cantata “A Child A King” in the sanctuary at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11.

The combined choirs from Fieldale Baptist Church, Fieldale United Methodist Church and Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church will perform the Christmas Cantata “A Night of the Father’s Love” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Fieldale Baptist Church, 175 Church Hill Road, Fieldale.

Mt. Hermon Church of the Brethren, off Highway 57 near Philpott Dam Road and Family Dollar, will have its cantata during the 10:30 a.m. service Christmas morning.

PROGRAM

After two years of absence, Stanleytown’s Amazing Grace Baptist Church will hold a Christmas production: “A Touch of Grace,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 and 6 p.m. Dec. 18. The church is at 755 Fairystone Park Highway. Dr. Greg Hodges is the pastor, and Ken Horsley is the assistant pastor.

CHRISTMAS CAFE

Stone Memorial Christian Church will have Stone’s Christmas Cafe from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. It will be a drive-thru hot beverage bar with carols and sweet treats.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will hold Christmas Eve Communion Service at 5 p.m.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold Christmas Eve Candlelight & Communion Service at 5 p.m.

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have a Christmas Eve Service at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary.

Wellspring Fellowship, 590 DuPont Road, Martinsville, will have a special Christmas Eve-Eve Service on Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. in lieu of regular Sunday morning service.

The Fieldale/Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cooperative Parish will have a Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 63 Mt. Bethel Church Circle, Martinsville.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold a Christmas Day service at 11 a.m.

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have a Christmas Day worship service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

The Fieldale/Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cooperative Parish will have a Christmas morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, at Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale. changed time to 10:30 a.m.

The Community Fellowship, Collinsville, will have a Christmas Day special service at 10:10 a.m. Dec. 25.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. The next meals will be Dec. 7 and Dec. 21.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, has a community meal at 5 p.m. each third Thursday of the month. The next meal is Dec. 15.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. The next meal is in the fellowship hall on Dec. 27.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve free community meals, loaves and fishes in the Undercroft, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. The next meal available is on Wednesday, Jan. 25.