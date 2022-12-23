Church News for Martinsville and Henry & Patrick Counties: Dec. 23

LIGHTS

• Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren has its Pneuma Pit decorated in lights, and every Saturday night visitors are welcome to join there for singing and hot chocolate. The church is located off Highway 57 near the Philpott Dam Road, Exxon Mobile and Family Dollar.

LIVE NATIVITY

• McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have their live nativity from 6-7:30 tonight.

SERVICES

• Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will hold Candlelight Worship at 6 this evening.

JINGLE FOR JESUS

5K RUN

• Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, will hold a “Jingle for Jesus 5k Run” on Dec. 24 at 8 a.m. through Bassett. There will be a live Nativity with animals provided by Infinity Acres, refreshments and awards. Meet at the church lot and the church picnic shelter.

CHRISTMAS EVE

All of the following will be held on Christmas Eve, which is Saturday:

• First Baptist Church of Collinsville will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary.

• Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will hold Christmas Eve Communion service at 5 p.m.

• Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold Christmas Eve Candlelight & Communion service at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary.

• McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have a Christmas Eve Service at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary.

• Wellspring Fellowship, 590 DuPont Road, Martinsville, will have a special Christmas Eve-Eve Service on Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. in lieu of a regular Sunday morning service.

• The Fieldale/Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cooperative Parish will have a Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 63 Mt. Bethel Church Circle, Martinsville.

CHRISTMAS DAY

All of the following services will be held on Christmas Day, which is Sunday:

• Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will serve breakfast on Christmas Day from 8-10:30 a.m. for anyone who wants to come.

• Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St, Martinsville, will hold service at 10 a.m.

• Mt. Hermon Church of the Brethren, off Highway 57 near Philpott Dam Road and Family Dollar, will have its cantata during the 10:30 a.m. service.

• Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will hold a Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m. Feel free to dress casually. The Christmas tree and Advent wreath will be lit, a sermon for all ages will be delivered, and Christmas carols will be sung.

• Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture-Price Road, Ridgeway, will hold a Christmas Day service at 11 a.m.

• Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold a Christmas Day service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.

• McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have a Christmas Day worship service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

• The Fieldale/Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cooperative Parish will have a Christmas morning worship service at 10 a.m. at Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale.

• The Community Fellowship, Collinsville, will have a Christmas Day special service at 10:10 a.m.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

SERVICE

• Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St, Martinsville, will hold service on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, at 10:30 p.m.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY

• New Year’s Eve Party Horsepasture Fire Department: 7-10 p.m., Horsepasture Fire Department, 17815 AL Philpott Highway, Ridgeway; sponsored by The Shelton Brothers and Horsepasture Fire Department; bring a covered dish to share; beverages provided; doors open at 6 p.m.; $5 admission charge; bands performing (including gospel music) are: Two Young Two old, Herbert Lawson and the Bluegrass Country Boys and The Shelton Brothers.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

SERVICE

• McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have a New Year’s Day worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in the sanctuary.

COMMUNITY BIBLE

STUDY

• Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

• Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

MEALS

• Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.

• Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

• Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

• Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m. The next meal is in the fellowship hall on Dec. 27.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve free community meals, loaves and fishes in the Undercroft, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. For anyone who would prefer to take their meals home, carry out boxes are available. Masks are available for unvaccinated adults and hand sanitizer is available for use. The next meal available is on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

