Church News for Martinsville and Henry & Patrick Counties: Dec. 30

WINTER MEETINGS

Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville, will begin the new year with Winter Meetings with Evangelist Tim McVay of Pennsylvania with services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be special singing at each service, with a quartet from West Coast Bible College on Tuesday night.

NEW YEARS EVE

First Baptist Church East Martinsville, with Pastor Charles and First Lady Carmela Whitfield,will have a New Year’s Eve service at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St, Martinsville, will hold service Saturday, New Year’s Eve, at 10:30 p.m.

NEW YEARS EVE PARTY

The Shelton Brothers and Horsepasture Fire Department will host a New Years Eve Party from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the fire department, 17815 AL Philpott Highway, Ridgeway. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish to share; drinks will be provided. The bands performing (including gospel music) are Two Young Two old, Herbert Lawson and the Bluegrass Country Boys and The Shelton Brothers. The doors will open at 6 p.m.; admission is $5.

NEW YEAR DAY SERVICE

First Baptist Church East Martinsville will have a New Year’s Day service at 9 a.m. Sunday.

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have a New Year’s Day worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.

BIBLE STUDY

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves takeout community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Meals will be served on Jan. 11 and 25.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve free community meals in the Undercroft, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. For anyone who would prefer to take their meals home, carry-out boxes are available. Masks are available for unvaccinated adults and hand sanitizer is available for use. The next meal will be on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.