Church News for Martinsville and Henry & Patrick Counties: Dec. 9

JINGLE FOR JESUS 5K RUN

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, will hold a “Jingle for Jesus 5K Run” at 8 a.m. Dec. 24 through Bassett. There will be a live Nativity with animals provided by Infinity Acres, refreshments and awards. Meet at the church lot and the church picnic shelter.

YOUTH GROUP

The Leatherwood-Axton Community Youth Group will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton. After a pizza supper, kids (7-12th grades) will make and decorate homemade Christmas cookies to take home to their families. This youth group is a gathering time for kids of various area churches and kids in the neighborhood.

INSTALLATION

A pastoral installation service will be held at noon Saturday at New Life Apostolic Church, 9361 Callands Road, Chatham, for Bishop Wes Witcher Jr. on Founder’s Day. Chief Celebrant Bishop Charlie W. Witcher Sr. will be passing on the baton to his oldest son. The speaker will be Bishop Travell Travis of City of Refuge WOTCC of Richmond.

CHRISTMAS DINNER

White’s Chapel Baptist Church, 6237 Horsepasture-Price Road, will hold its annual Christmas Dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday. Everyone is welcome to join for fellowship, games and prizes.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, will hold a Advent Pipes Concert on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 12:15-12:45 with organist Peter Ramsey performing the last of his three part organ concert series.

First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville has Spencer Kroger, organist, providing Christmas music from 12-12:30 p.m. Dec. 21 for Advent.

LIGHTS

Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren has its Pneuma Pit decorated in lights, and every Saturday night visitors are welcome to join there for singing and hot chocolate. The church is located off Highway 57 near the Philpott Dam Road, Exxon Mobile and Family Dollar.

TOY/COAT DRIVE

The Martinsville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi will host a Toy/Coat Drive on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m., at First Baptist Church, 1043 E. Church St., Martinsville. Everyone who donates will receive fresh, hot pancakes.

LIVE NATIVITY

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have their live nativity from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 22 and 23.

SERVICES

Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs, will hold Christmas Celebration with special guests Eddie & Sherry Richards’ Christmas Tour beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will present the play “A Shepard’s Tale” during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, will have Lessons & Carols Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 in the sanctuary.

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have only one worship service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary on Dec. 11 and 18, with Bible study at 10 a.m.

Wellspring Fellowship, 590 DuPont Road, Martinsville, will celebrate Christmas on Dec. 18 with services at 10:30 a.m. with food, fun and fellowship.

The Community Fellowship will have a Christmas celebration service at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

CANTATAS

The combined choirs of Chatham Heights Baptist Church and First Baptist Church, Martinsville, will present the Christmas cantata “A Celebration of Carols” on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 9:30 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church and at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church.

Smith Memorial Methodist Church will hold a Christmas Cantata “A Child A King” in the sanctuary at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture-Price Road, Ridgeway, will have the cantata “Go Tell It” at 9 a.m. Sunday to celebrate Christ’s birth.

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, will have the Christmas cantata “Light of the World” at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Pocahontas Baptist Church choir will hold a Christmas Cantata at the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The combined choirs from Fieldale Baptist Church, Fieldale United Methodist Church and Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church will perform the Christmas Cantata “A Night of the Father’s Love” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Fieldale Baptist Church, 175 Church Hill Road, Fieldale.

Mt. Hermon Church of the Brethren, off Highway 57 near Philpott Dam Road and Family Dollar, will have its cantata during the 10:30 a.m. service Christmas morning.

PROGRAM

After two years of absence, Stanleytown’s Amazing Grace Baptist Church will hold a Christmas production: “A Touch of Grace,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 and 6 p.m. Dec. 18. The church is at 755 Fairystone Park Highway. Dr. Greg Hodges is the pastor, and Ken Horsley is the assistant pastor.

CHRISTMAS CAFE

Stone Memorial Christian Church will have Stone’s Christmas Cafe from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. It will be a drive-thru hot beverage bar with carols and sweet treats.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will hold Christmas Eve Communion service at 5 p.m.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church , 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold Christmas Eve Candlelight & Communion service at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary.

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have a Christmas Eve Service at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary.

Wellspring Fellowship, 590 DuPont Road, Martinsville, will have a special Christmas Eve-Eve Service on Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. in lieu of a regular Sunday morning service.

The Fieldale/Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cooperative Parish will have a Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 63 Mt. Bethel Church Circle, Martinsville.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church will hold a Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m. Feel free to dress casually. The Christmas tree and Advent wreath will be lit, a sermon for all ages will be delivered, and Christmas carols will be sung.

Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture-Price Road, Ridgeway, will hold a Christmas Day service at 11 a.m.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold a Christmas Day service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have a Christmas Day worship service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

The Fieldale/Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cooperative Parish will have a Christmas morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, at Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale.

The Community Fellowship, Collinsville, will have a Christmas Day special service at 10:10 a.m. Dec. 25.

NEW YEAR DAY SERVICE

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have New Year’s Day worship service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. The next meal will be Dec. 21.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall. The next meal is Dec. 15.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m. The next meal is in the fellowship hall on Dec. 27.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve free community meals, loaves and fishes in the Undercroft, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. For anyone who would prefer to take their meals home, carry out boxes are available. Masks are available for unvaccinated adults and hand sanitizer is available for use. The next meal available is on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

