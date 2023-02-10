GUESTS

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St, Martinsville, will host New Light Refuge Temple Way of the Cross Church, Madison, North Carolina, Pastor Stevie Lowe, choir, and congregation at 3 p.m. Sunday at Shiloh WOTCC.

SPEAKER

Elder Ken M. Easley will be the featured speaker at Mount Olivet United Holy Church, 246 Cabel St., Martinsville, Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

BLACK HISTORY

A Black History Celebration will be held at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Sunday, Feb.19, at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Dr. Sherell Fuller, Senior Director of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs at High Point University, High Point, North Carolina. Dr. Fuller is a native of Henry County and a 1991 graduate of Laurel Park High School. CDC guidelines will be followed.

“The History & Legacy of African-American Churches” will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 26, in the Walker Theatre of Patrick & Henry Community College, 645 Patriot Ave., Martinsville, presented by Reverend Matthew Brown.; gospel music will be part of the presentation. The free event is sponsored by the Fayette Area Historical Initiative, Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society and P&HCC.

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, is hosting the Sup & Learn Black History Series on Tuesday evenings this month. Upcoming sessions, speakers and topics will be:

“Moving With the Spirit of God,” 6 p.m. Feb. 14, with speaker Pastor Joan Tarpley-Robinson of Rosebud Baptist Church and a retired math professor

“Your Health Is Your Wealth,” 6 p.m. Feb. 21, with Certified Personal Trainer Tonya Walton, CFEI, the cofounder of Krucial Fitness and author of “101 Ways to Successfully Age Gracefully”

6:30 p.m. Feb. 28: “D-Truth: Breaking Barriers to the Finish Line” with Garrett Dillard, the director of community learning for Henry County Public Schools, a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors and community activist.

Morning Star Holy Church, 2939 Stoney Mountain Road has “MLK/Black History Project ‘Together’” with curator/presenter tje Rev. Tyler C. Millner. The “Together” exhibit features more than 200 artifacts, newspaper clippings, photographs, magazines, books and unpublished manuscripts. The exhibit will be open Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. and other times by appointment. Upcoming lectures are:

“Black Church & ‘Prophetic Black Pastor,’” 1 p.m. Feb. 11

“Dr. King, Dr. King in Virginia & the Va. MLK Holiday—Narrative,” 1 p.m. Feb. 25.

ASH WEDNESDAY

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, will hold an Ash Wednesday observance in the church parlor (second floor), from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. Prayer stations will help people consider the themes of Ash Wednesday, such as sin’s destructiveness, the brevity of life and the resurrecting power of the Lord. Everyone will leave with a memento from each station and a Lenten devotional, one per family.

COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

MEALS

Ridgeway United Methodist Church will hold a free community breakfast Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8:30—10 a.m. The church holds the free breakfast on the third Saturday of each month.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Next meal is Feb. 22.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve free community meals in the Undercroft, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. For anyone who would prefer to take their meals home, carry-out boxes are available. Masks are available for unvaccinated adults and hand sanitizer is available for use. The next free meal will be a pancake supper on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 5- 5:45 p.m. in the Undercroft (due to the fast of Ash Wednesday falling on the last Wednesday). In March, the church will return to the last Wednesday of the month from 5-5:45 p.m. in the Undercroft, with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers).