BLACK HISTORY

A Black History Celebration will be held at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Sunday at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Dr. Sherell Fuller, senior dDirector of diversity and multicultural affairs at High Point University. Dr. Fuller is a native of Henry County and a 1991 graduate of Laurel Park High School. CDC guidelines will be followed.

“The History & Legacy of African-American Churches” will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 26, in the Walker Theatre of Patrick & Henry Community College, 645 Patriot Ave., Martinsville, presented by the Rev. Matthew Brown; gospel music will be part of the presentation. The free event is sponsored by the Fayette Area Historical Initiative, Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society and P&HCC.

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, is hosting the Sup & Learn Black History Series on Tuesday evenings this month. Upcoming sessions, speakers and topics will be:

“Your Health Is Your Wealth,” 6 p.m. Feb. 21, with Certified Personal Trainer Tonya Walton, CFEI, the cofounder of Krucial Fitness and author of “101 Ways to Successfully Age Gracefully”

6:30 p.m. Feb. 28: “D-Truth: Breaking Barriers to the Finish Line” with Garrett Dillard, the director of community learning for Henry County Schools, a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors and community activist.

Morning Star Holy Church, 2939 Stoney Mountain Road has “MLK/Black History Project ‘Together’” with curator/presenter the Rev. Tyler C. Millner. The “Together” exhibit features more than 200 artifacts, newspaper clippings, photographs, magazines, books and unpublished manuscripts. The exhibit is open Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. and other times by appointment. Upcoming lectures are:

“Dr. King, Dr. King in Virginia & the Va. MLK Holiday—Narrative,” 1 p.m. Feb. 25.

ASH WEDNESDAY

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, will hold an Ash Wednesday observance in the church parlor (second floor), from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday. Prayer stations will help people consider the themes of Ash Wednesday, such as sin’s destructiveness, the brevity of life and the resurrecting power of the Lord. Everyone will leave with a memento from each station and a Lenten devotional, one per family.

COMMUNITY BIBLE

STUDY

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

MEALS

Divine Faith Holiness Church, 1002 West Fayette St., Martinsville, will hold a fish fry Saturday at 11 a.m.

Ridgeway United Methodist Church will hold a free community breakfast Saturday, from 8:30-10 a.m. The church holds the free breakfast on the third Saturday of each month.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Next meal is Feb. 22.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve free community meals in the Undercroft, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. For anyone who would prefer to take their meals home, carry-out boxes are available. Masks are available for unvaccinated adults and hand sanitizer is available for use. The next free meal will be a pancake supper on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 5-5:45 p.m. in the Undercroft (due to the fast of Ash Wednesday falling on the last Wednesday). In March, the church will return to the last Wednesday of the month from 5-5:45 p.m. in the Undercroft, with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers).

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.