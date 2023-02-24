FOUNDER’S DAY SUNDAY

The Mount Zion Church Family will celebrate their denominational Founder’s Day and Heritage Sunday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. African Attire or “Old-Timey” clothing is encouraged and all attendees are invited to share with the congregation in a Soul Food Lunch following service.

MOVIE

First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will show the movie “Do You Believe,” on Sunday, March 5 at 4 p.m. Free and open to the public. Please make plans to attend and bring someone with you. More than a movie, it’s a question we all must answer in our lifetimes: Do You Believe?

BIBLE STUDY

Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Ave., Collinsville will hold a weekly non-denominational Bible study each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring your Bible. The launch date is March 1.

BLACK HISTORY

“The History & Legacy of African-American Churches” will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Walker Theatre of Patrick & Henry Community College, 645 Patriot Ave., Martinsville, presented by the Rev. Matthew Brown; gospel music will be part of the presentation. The free event is sponsored by the Fayette Area Historical Initiative, Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society and P&HCC.

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, is hosting the Sup & Learn Black History Series on Tuesday evenings this month. The final one of the series will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28: “D-Truth: Breaking Barriers to the Finish Line” with Garrett Dillard, the Director of Community Learning for Henry County Schools, a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors and community activist.

Morning Star Holy Church, 2939 Stoney Mountain Road has “MLK/Black History Project ‘Together’” with curator/presenter the Rev. Tyler C. Millner. The “Together” exhibit features more than 200 artifacts, newspaper clippings, photographs, magazines, books and unpublished manuscripts. The exhibit is open Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. and other times by appointment. At 1 p.m. Saturday he will present the lecture “Dr. King, Dr. King in Virginia & the Va. MLK Holiday—Narrative.”

CELEBRATION

House of Purpose Ministries, 2805 Riverside Drive, Bassett will have a ribbon cutting and open house on Saturday from 1-3 p.m., worship service on Sunday at 11 a.m. and church dedication service on Sunday at 3 p.m.

COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1425 Spruce St. Extension. It is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve free community meals in the Undercroft, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. For anyone who would prefer to take their meals home, carry-out boxes are available. Masks are available for unvaccinated adults and hand sanitizer is available for use. The next free meal will be a pancake supper on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 5- 5:45 p.m. in the Undercroft (due to the fast of Ash Wednesday falling on the last Wednesday). In March, the church will return to the last Wednesday of the month from 5-5:45 p.m. in the Undercroft, with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers).