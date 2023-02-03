BLACK HISTORY SERIES

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, is hosting the Sup & Learn Black History Series on Tuesday evenings this month. Its sessions, speakers and topics will be:

“Mental Health Awareness,” 6 p.m. Feb. 7: with mental health practitioner Tracie Hampton, FNP, the owner of GAPS (“Giving All People Solutions”) Healthcare

“Moving With the Spirit of God,” 6 p.m. Feb. 14, with speaker Pastor Joan Tarpley-Robinson of Rosebud Baptist Church and a retired math professor

“Your Health Is Your Wealth,” 6 p.m. Feb. 21, with Certified Personal Trainer Tonya Walton, CFEI, the cofounder of Krucial Fitness and author of “101 Ways to Successfully Age Gracefully”

6:30 p.m. Feb. 28: “D-Truth: Breaking Barriers to the Finish Line” with Garrett Dillard, the Director of Community Learning for Henry County Schools, a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors and community activist.

“MLK Black History Project”

Morning Star Holy Church, 2939 Stoney Mountain Road, announces “MLK/Black History Project ‘Together’” with curator/presenter the Rev. Tyler C. Millner. The “Together” exhibit features more than 200 artifacts, newspaper clippings, photographs, magazines, books and unpublished manuscripts. The exhibits’ four features spotlight “CLW/MLK Holiday,” Black history and civil rights, United Holy Church of America/Va. District Convocation and classic pictures and images. It also includes materials on Black colleges, press, businesses and women. “As a soon to be retired pastor (Dec ‘23) I am hoping an interested party will show up who would be interested in becoming the keeper and host to the collection,” Millner wrote in a press release. The exhibit will be open Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. and other times by appointment. Millner was scheduled to give a lecture Wednesday is scheduled to give two others:

“Black Church & ‘Prophetic Black Pastor,’” 1 p.m. Feb. 11

“Dr. King, Dr. King in Virginia & the Va. MLK Holiday—Narrative,” 1 p.m. Feb. 25.

ASH WEDNESDAY

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, will hold an Ash Wednesday observance in the church parlor (second floor), from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. Prayer stations will help people consider the themes of Ash Wednesday, such as sin’s destructiveness, the brevity of life and the resurrecting power of the Lord. Everyone will leave with a memento from each station and a Lenten devotional, one per family.

COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Next meals Feb. 8 and Feb. 22.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve free community meals in the Undercroft, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. For anyone who would prefer to take their meals home, carry-out boxes are available. Masks are available for unvaccinated adults and hand sanitizer is available for use.