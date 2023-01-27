Church News for Martinsville and Henry & Patrick Counties: January 27

GOSPEL LEGENDS RECORDING

The Gospel Legends will have a live recording at 5 p.m. Saturday at Spirit of Christ Worship Center, 4250 Chatham Road, Martinsville. Admission is free. Guest artists will be Tyreese Hall, The Loving Sisters and Devin Paylor & Company. Doors open at 4 p.m.

GUESTS

Divine Faith Holiness Church, 1002 West Fayette St., Martinsville, will hold a service at 2 p.m. Sunday with Pastor Gerald Kidd, and Greater Faith Fellowship, Pastor Drucilla Hairston and Spirit Led as guests.

YOUTH GROUP

The Leatherwood-Axton Youth Group will gather from 6-8 p.m. tonight at Greenwood Baptist Church, 2911 Mountain Valley Road, Axton. It is open to all teenagers in grades 7-12. There will be a hot cocoa bar and board games.

COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve free community meals in the Undercroft, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. For anyone who would prefer to take their meals home, carry-out boxes are available. Masks are available for unvaccinated adults and hand sanitizer is available for use.

