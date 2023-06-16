CELEBRATION

Fayette Street Christian Church, 420 Fayette Street, Martinsville, will have its 134th anniversary celebration at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Rev. Dr. William L. Lee, former senior pastor of Loudon Avenue Christian Church in Roanoke, will speak. Everyone is invited to attend.

GUEST SPEAKER

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have guest speaker Sunday “Father’s Day” at 11:30 a.m. the WOTCC, Int’ Virginia Diocese District Elder Christopher Hairston, Pastor of Triumph Way of the Cross Church, Vinton. Sunday Services are streamed on Facebook and YouTube beginning with live Broadcast service at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m. Broadcast airs on WHEE AM 1370 from 9:10 a.m-9:40 a.m. Wednesday’s Midweek Prayer & Bible Study service is at 6:30 p.m.

VBS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, 2703 Daniels Creek Road., Collinsville, will hold Vacation Bible School, “Stellar Shine Jesus Light” June 25-29 from 6 to 8 p.m. for all PreK-5th graders. There will games, experiments, snacks, and songs. Can register online at www.smithmemorialUMC.com or call 276-649-8150.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church will hold vacation Bible school “Who Helps You with Life’s Twists & Turns” from 6-8 p.m. June 19-22. Registration will begin at 5:45 June 19 or online at mtvernonaxton.com)

DIALOGUE

First Baptist Church of Martinsville will host this summer’s 2023 Interfaith Community Dialogue on June 25 from 6-7 p.m. at the church at 23 Starling Avenue. The topic will be “How can interfaith dialogue create a more cooperative community?” Speakers will be Libby Mae Grammer, Christian; Martha Woody, Jewish; and M.Ali Zaghad, Muslim. The event is organized by Khalil Shadeed with the Interfaith Council of Martinsville/Henry County.

BIBLE STUDY

Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Ave., Collinsville has begun holding a weekly non-denominational Bible study each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Bibles.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, (across from Patrick Henry Elementary School) will hold a free community breakfast Saturday, June 17 from 8:30-10 a.m. This breakfast is held the third Saturday of each month.

Ridgeway United Methodist Church, will hold a free community breakfast on Saturday, June 17 from 8:30-10 a.m. This breakfast is held the third Saturday of each month.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Next meal is June 28.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.