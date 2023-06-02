MOVIE

The movie “Courageous” will be shown at First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, at 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

SPEAKER

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have guest speaker Bishop Travell Travis, pastor of City of Refuge Way of the Cross Church, Richmond, and formerly of Martinsville, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Services are streamed on Facebook and YouTube beginning with live Broadcast service at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m. Broadcast airs on WHEE AM 1370 from 9:10 a.m-9:40 a.m.

CLOTHES

Love and Hope Ministries, 1844 Virginia Ave., will have free clothes given away at their parking lot on Saturday, starting at 8 a.m.

HOMECOMING

Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will hold its 139th Homecoming Celebration at 10 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Rev. Ron Brown, with special music by The Whites.

ANNIVERSARIES

High Ridge Baptist Church will celebrate the fourth anniversary of their Pastor, Rev. Keishawn Niblett, at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Rev. Thomas Divens, Associate Minister of St. Paul High Street. Music will be provided by The Gospel Connection and lunch will be served after the morning worship service.

St. James Pentecostal Holiness Church will celebrate Elder Bobby Agnew’s anniversary during the 11 a.m. Sunday service. The guest speaker will be General Elder Cassandra Williams. Everyone is invited.

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Inc., 601 Third St., Martinsville, will celebrate the 19th pastoral anniversary of Reverend Dr. Eric F. Hairston Sr. at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Xavier V. Jackson, senior pastor of Chapman Grove Baptist Church of Charlottesville, will speaker. Masks will be required.

Men’s Day

Gethsemane Holiness Church, 2380 Blackberry Road, will have Men’s Day on June Sunday, starting at 10 a.m., at Jack Dalton Park. There will be plenty of food to eat.

VBS

First Baptist Church, 3339 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, with have vacation Bible school from 6-8 p.m. June 11-15, for ages 3 years to 6th grade. It will teach about how following Jesus changes the game of life. Children will make crafts, play fun games, eat snacks, and more. Questions: call 276-647-3774.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church will hold vacation Bible school “Who Helps You with Life’s Twists & Turns” from 6-8 p.m. June 19-22. Registration will begin at 5:45 June 19 or online at mtvernonaxton.com)

BIBLE STUDY

Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Ave., Collinsville has begun holding a weekly non-denominational Bible study each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Bibles.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.