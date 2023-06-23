SPECIAL MOVIE

The movie “Show Me The Father” will be shown at First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., Collinsville on Sunday, June 25 at 4 p.m. This is a special movie to honor fathers, and free to the public.

ANNIVERSARY

Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2700 Soapstone Road, Ridgeway, will celebrate their 138th church anniversary on Sunday, June 25 at 10 a.m. Rev. Vance J. Hairston, Jr. and the New Light Missionary Baptist Church will be guests.

WORSHIP SERVICE

Tarpley Baptist Church, 16156 Mount Cross Road, Dry Fork, will hold worship service at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, with Rev. Robert L. Divens Jr., Senior Pastor and Arleen T. Divens, Event Coordinator.

HOMECOMING

COMMUNITY DAY

Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church, 16156 Mount Cross Road, Dry Fork, will host Homecoming—Community Day Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All surrounding churches, families and friends of the community (near & far) are invited to attend. The event will take place on the church parking lot and lawn. You are welcome to bring a lawn chair if you wish. There will be live music, a car show, inflatable and activities for children, food (hotdogs, hamburgers, fish), a Cake Walk, games, and vendors will be available. Food and activities are free.

VBS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, 2703 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, will hold Vacation Bible School, “Stellar Shine Jesus Light” June 25-29 from 6 to 8 p.m. for all PreK-5th grade. There will games, experiments, snacks, and songs. Can register online at www.smithmemorialUMC.com or call 276-649-8150.

Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road., Stanleytown, will hold Vacation Bible School July 9-14, 6:15-8 p.m. for 2-5 years old, 6:15-8:30 p.m. for K-12, and adults at 7 p.m.

DIALOGUE

First Baptist Church of Martinsville will host this summer’s 2023 Interfaith Community Dialogue on June 25 from 6-7 p.m. at the church at 23 Starling Avenue. The topic will be “How can interfaith dialogue create a more cooperative community?” Speakers will be Libby Mae Grammer, Christian; Martha Woody, Jewish; and M.Ali Zaghad, Muslim. The event is organized by Khalil Shadeed with the Interfaith Council of Martinsville/Henry County.

CELEBRATION

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church will host an Axton community July 4th celebration on July 1 from 4-8 p.m. at the church located at 7174 Mount Vernon Road in Axton. Free hotdogs, Kona Ice will be selling snow cones, inflatables, cornhole tournament (team registration starts at 4 p.m. under the picnic shelter), tournament starts at 5 p.m.

BIBLE STUDY

Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Ave., Collinsville has begun holding a weekly non-denominational Bible study each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Bibles.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, (across from Patrick Henry Elementary School) will hold a free community breakfast Saturday, July 15 from 8:30-10 a.m. This breakfast is held the third Saturday of each month.

Ridgeway United Methodist Church, will hold a free community breakfast on Saturday, July 15 from 8:30-10 a.m. This breakfast is held the third Saturday of each month.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Next meal is June 28.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.