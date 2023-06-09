SPECIAL SERVICE

Renewed Faith Covenant Ministries, 3404 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, “50 Men of Empowerment” making a difference in our communities, service at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Special guest Bishop Michael Penn.

VBS

First Baptist Church, 3339 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, with have vacation Bible school from 6-8 p.m. June 11-15, for ages 3 years to 6th grade. It will teach about how following Jesus changes the game of life. Children will make crafts, play fun games, eat snacks, and more. Questions: call 276-647-3774.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church will hold vacation Bible school “Who Helps You with Life’s Twists & Turns” from 6-8 p.m. June 19-22. Registration will begin at 5:45 June 19 or online at mtvernonaxton.com)

CONFERENCE

Clearview Wesleyan Church, 925 Barrows Mill Rd., Martinsville, will hold a conference for women entitled “Courageous” on July 15 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. with guest speaker Sandee Johnson. Free admission (lunch and childcare included).

DIALOGUE

First Baptist Church of Martinsville will host this summer’s 2023 Interfaith Community Dialogue on June 25 from 6-7 p.m. at the church at 23 Starling Ave. The topic will be “How can interfaith dialogue create a more cooperative community?” Speakers will be Libby Mae Grammer, Christian; Martha Woody, Jewish; and M. Ali Zaghad, Muslim. The event is organized by Khalil Shadeed with the Interfaith Council of Martinsville/Henry County.

BIBLE STUDY

Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Ave., Collinsville has begun holding a weekly non-denominational Bible study each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Bibles.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Next meals are June 14 and 28.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.

