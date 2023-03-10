MOVIES

Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren will host a free Dinner & Movie event, at 5 p.m. Saturday.

New Hope Church of the Brethren will host a movie night featuring “War Room” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 31. Popcorn and water will be provided. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and/or pillows, and other snacks and drinks if desired. Children are invited as well; a Veggie Tale movie will be shown for them in a Sunday school room with adult supervision. The church is at 2007 New Hope Road, Stuart.

AED TRAINING

Chatham Heights Christian Church will host a training session, offered by the Department of Public Safety, on how to use an automated external defibrillator. The session will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18. The church is at 4020 Sunset Drive, which is the corner of Sunset and Chatham Heights Road.

SPRING REVIVAL

Grace Chapel Ministries, 182 Blackberry Road, Bassett, will continue its 2023 Spring Revival at 7 tonight, with guest speaker Apostle Tony Adams from Gospelway Outreach Worship Center in Danville. There will be praise, worship and The Word. Elder Mandell Motley is the senior pastor.

YOUTH GROUP

First Baptist Basset Church will host “Nerf Wars: Lights Out!” at 7 tonight for kids in grades 7-12. The youth are taking donations for a local organization; donates are requested, but not required. Bring your own Nerf guns. Wear light colors.

RALLIES

XPerience 2023 Youth Rally will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Patrick County High School. It will feature the PCHS Praise & Worship Team and speaker Corey Ball. The school is at 215 Cougar Lane, Stuart, and the event will be held in the auditorium. After this, Manifest Youth Rally will be held in late fall.

Blackberry Baptist Church will host a Resurrection Rally at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25.

WOMEN

Greenwood Baptist Church, 2911 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will host The Power of God Women’s Conference from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

PRAISE

The Patrick County High School Praise & Worship Team will serve at Mountain View United Methodist Church, 3639 Mountain View Drive, Meadows of Dan, at 6 p.m. Sunday. They will be at Middle Cross Missionary Baptist Church, 59 Wayside Road, Stuart, from 6-7 p.m. Sunday, March 19. Praise will be at Buffalo Ridge Pentecostal Holiness Church at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 26. Buffalo Ridge is at 4698 Woolwine Hwy, Stuart.

LENT

Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren, 2390 Figsboro Road, will host a community Lenten service at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 26. Rick Randall will speak. Finger foods and desserts will be offered after the service.

MAUNDY THURSDAY

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., will have a Maundy Thursday potluck supper and Tenebrae service at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6. The Tenebrae service, with Holy Communion, will be at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary.

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE

Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, will hold Good Friday service, April 7 at 7 p.m.

MUSIC

Greater Love Ministries, 906 E. Church St., will host EnVue’s 15th Anniversary Celebration at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Jamar Tyree will be the Master of Ceremony. Tickets are $15. To be a vendor or sponsor, contact Lori Lowe-Bonds at 276-806-1141.

The Singing Cookes will be at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 23

EASTER

Starling Avenue Baptist Church will hold a Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. April 6 and a Good Friday Tenebrae service at 6 p.m. April 7.

Eggstravaganza at Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, will be held April 8 from 11 a.m.—to 1 p.m. This family event open to the community will feature hot dogs, drinks, bouncy houses, face painting, and an egg hunt, all free. 11 a.m. registration through the front doors.; 11:45 a.m.—egg hunt for ages 2-3; 12:10 p.m.—egg hunt for ages 4-5; 12:35 p.m.—egg hunt for ages 6-8; 1 p.m.—egg hunt for ages 9-11.

Freedom Baptist Church, 709 Irisburg, Axton, will hold Easter church service at 10:30 a.m. April 9. Children’s Ministries are offered for ages birth through grade 5.

BIBLE STUDY

Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Ave., Collinsville has begun holding a weekly non-denominational Bible study each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring your Bible.

EXHIBIT

The “Together”exhibit at Morning Star Holy Church has been extended to run through March 20, with showings at noon to 3 p.m. Sundays and a salute to Women’s History Month.

COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

Free Community Breakfast at Ridgeway United Methodist Church, Saturday, March 18 from 8:30—10 a.m.

Community Breakfast at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday. The church serves a community breakfast on the third Saturday of every month.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. The next meal is March 22.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. The next meal is March 28.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve free community meals in the Undercroft, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. For anyone who would prefer to take their meals home, carry-out boxes are available. Masks are available for unvaccinated adults and hand sanitizer is available for use. Meals are held the last Wednesday of the month from 5-5:45 p.m. in the Undercroft, with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers).