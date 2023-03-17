SERVICES

Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville, has all services back including Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening Bible study is at 7 p.m.

MOVIE

New Hope Church of the Brethren will host a movie night featuring "War Room" at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 31. Popcorn and water will be provided. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and/or pillows, and other snacks and drinks if desired. Children are invited as well; a Veggie Tale movie will be shown for them in a Sunday school room with adult supervision. The church is at 2007 New Hope Road, Stuart.

AED TRAINING

Chatham Heights Christian Church will host a training session, offered by the Department of Public Safety, on how to use an automated external defibrillator, or AED. The session will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. The church is at 4020 Sunset Drive, which is the corner of Sunset and Chatham Heights Road.

RALLIES

XPerience 2023 Youth Rally will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Patrick County High School. It will feature the PCHS Praise & Worship Team and speaker Corey Ball. The school is at 215 Cougar Lane, Stuart, and the event will be held in the auditorium. After this, Manifest Youth Rally will be held in late fall.

Blackberry Baptist Church will host a Resurrection Rally at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25.

WALK THE PRAYER LABYRINTH

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, will have Walk The Prayer Labyrinth Monday-Wednesday, April 3-5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Come any time during these hours to walk our prayer labyrinth. Instructions for the labyrinth will be on hand, if needed, and the use of meditative music will be available, if desired.

MUSIC

Greater Love Ministries, 906 E. Church St., will host EnVue's 15th Anniversary Celebration at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Jamar Tyree will be the Master of Ceremony. Tickets are $15. To be a vendor or sponsor, contact Lori Lowe-Bonds at 276-806-1141.

PRAISE

The Patrick County High School Praise & Worship Team will be at Middle Cross Missionary Baptist Church, 59 Wayside Road, Stuart, from 6-7 p.m. Sunday. Praise will be at Buffalo Ridge Pentecostal Holiness Church at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 26. Buffalo Ridge is at 4698 Woolwine Hwy, Stuart.

LENT

Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren, 2390 Figsboro Road, will host a community Lenten service at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 26. Rick Randall will speak. Finger foods and desserts will be offered after the service.

PALM SUNDAY

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road will hold Palm Sunday service, "The Triumphal Entry to the Cross" Sunday, April 2, 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.

First United Methodist Church will hold Palm Sunday service, featuring the Children's Music Ministries, at 11 a.m. April 2 in the sanctuary. There will not be an early service.

MAUNDY THURSDAY

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, will hold Maundy Thursday, April 6, 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall. We will share in scripture readings from Jesus' last night with his friends - especially his command to love one another. We will wash one another's hands, walk the prayer labyrinth, receive communion, sing and pray.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church will hold a Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. April 6 and a Good Friday Tenebrae service at 6 p.m. April 7.

First United Methodist Church will hold Maundy Thursday service on April 6 at 7 p.m. in sanctuary.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., will hold Maundy Thursday Service on April 6 at 6 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., will have a Maundy Thursday potluck supper and Tenebrae service at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6. The Tenebrae service, with Holy Communion, will be at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary.

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, will hold a Good Friday Service, "A Service of the Nails" Friday, April 7th, 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. We reflect on the sufferings of our Lord through the use of dramatic readings from scripture, prayers, singing, and the extinguishing of candles.

First United Methodist Church will hold Good Friday service on April 7 at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., will hold a Good Friday Tenebrae service at 6:00 p.m., on April 7.

Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, will hold Good Friday service, April 7 at 7 p.m.

HOLY SATURDAY

On Holy Saturday (April 8), the chapel of First United Methodist Church will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for prayer.

PRE-EASTER



Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will hold a pre-Easter celebration honoring Rev. Dion Noel on April 8 at 5 p.m. with musical guest The Joybells of Axton. The program is sponsored by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Yanceyville, N.C., and Fulton-Walton Memorial Chapel, Eden, N.C.

EGG HUNTS

Fort Trial Baptist Church will hold a Family Easter Celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1. It will feature games, an Easter egg hunt, crafts, Bible stories, prizes and free lunch. The church is at 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown.

Eggstravaganza at Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, will be held April 8 from 11 a.m. - to 1 p.m. This family event open to the community will feature hot dogs, drinks, bouncy houses, face painting, and an egg hunt, all free. The schedule is: 11 a.m. registration through the front doors; 11:45 a.m., egg hunt for ages 2-3; 12:10 p.m., egg hunt for ages 4-5; 12:35 p.m., egg hunt for ages 6-8; 1 p.m., egg hunt for ages 9-11.

EASTER

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, will hold Easter service, Sunday, April 8, 11 a.m. Take in the beautiful sight and scent of our flowering cross covered in live lilies.

Freedom Baptist Church, 709 Irisburg, Axton, will hold Easter church service at 10:30 a.m. April 9. Children's Ministries are offered for ages birth through grade 5.

First United Methodist Church will hold Easter morning worship at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The service will feature the Chancel Choir and Brass 5 of Roanoke. The prelude begins at 10:45 a.m. There will not be an early service.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

Ridgeway United Methodist Church will host a free community breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday.

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, will host a free community breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday. The church serves a community breakfast on the third Saturday of every month.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. The next meal is March 22.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. The next meal is March 28.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve free community meals in the Undercroft, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. For anyone who would prefer to take their meals home, carry-out boxes are available. Masks are available for unvaccinated adults and hand sanitizer is available for use. Meals are held the last Wednesday of the month from 5-5:45 p.m. in the Undercroft, with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers).