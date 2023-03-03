AED TRAINING

Chatham Heights Christian Church will host a training session, offered by the Department of Public Safety, on how to use an AED (automated external defibrillator). The session will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18. The church is at 4020 Sunset Drive, which is the corner of Sunset and Chatham Heights Road.

SPRING REVIVAL

Grace Chapel Ministries, 182 Blackberry Road, Bassett, will hold its 2023 Spring Revival at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 10, with guest speaker Apostle Tony Adams from Gospelway Outreach Worship Center in Danville. There will be praise, worship and The Word. Elder Mandell Motley is the senior pastor.

BLACK HISTORY PROGRAM

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will present its Black History Program at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, reflecting on some of the local area’s past and present Apostolic founders and leaders, with guest speakers Minister Orlando Marsh and Keturah Marsh.

EXHIBIT

The “Together” exhibit at Morning Star Holy Church has been extended to run through March 20, with showings at noon to 3 p.m. Sundays and a salute to Women’s History Month.

ANNIVERSARY

Renewed Faith Covenant Ministries, 3403 Virginia Ave., will celebrate its third anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday with “Season of Divine Transformation & Increase.” The guest preacher will be Bishop James Millner of Shiloh Temple Apostolic Church, Ridgeway. A guest choir will sing.

Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Holiness Church, Bassett, will celebrate its 41st anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Elder Dorothy Eccles, co-pastor of New Beginnings Church in Martinsville, where she serves with her husband, Pastor Alfred Eccles. The event will honor Church Mother Elder Dorothy Hairston, whose 94th birthday is this month.

MOVIE

First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will show the movie “Do You Believe” at 4 p.m. Sunday, free and open to the public.

EASTER

Starling Avenue Baptist Church will hold a Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. April 6 and a Good Friday Tenebrae service at 6 p.m. April 7.

BIBLE STUDY

Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Ave., Collinsville has begun holding a weekly non-denominational Bible study each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring your Bible.

COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1425 Spruce St. Extension. It is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Next meals are March 8 and 22.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. The next meal is March 28.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve free community meals in the Undercroft, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. For anyone who would prefer to take their meals home, carry-out boxes are available. Masks are available for unvaccinated adults and hand sanitizer is available for use. Meals are held the last Wednesday of the month from 5-5:45 p.m. in the Undercroft, with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers).

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Wednesday will qualify for publication the following Friday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.