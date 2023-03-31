CHURCH ANNIVERSARY

Grace Chapel Ministries, 182 Blackberry Road, Bassett will celebrate its 31st church anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with speaker Elder Denisa Bates. The 2:30 p.m. guest speaker will be Bishop Samuel Dixon from Faith In God Tabernacle of Praise from Danville, accompanied by the choir & congregation. Elder Mandell A. Motley is the senior pastor.

RETREAT

The South Central Virginia Area Christian Churches/Churches of Christ annual Ladies Retreat will be Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, at Pittsylvania Christian Service Camp, 1232 Oxford Road, Chatham. Friday night registration and dorms will open at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m. will be catered by A Taste of Home from Martinsville; an inspirational praise and worship session will follow at 7 p.m. Joy Gaertner from Knoxville, Tenn., who will speak on “An Attitude of Gratitude.” More information about the speaker can be found on her website, walkingwithjoy.com. Dorms will be available for overnight stay, or you may return Saturday by 8 a.m. for breakfast followed by the closing session at 9 a.m. Registration fee for both days is $15 due by April 9, or $20 at the door. If paying by check, make payable to Camp Pitt and mail to Linda Johnston, 1627 Melinda Drive, Altavista, VA 24517-1034. If additional information is needed, call (434) 369-6765. Women from all churches are invited to attend and be spiritually encouraged and refreshed.

MOVIE

New Hope Church of the Brethren will host a movie night featuring “War Room” at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Popcorn and water will be provided. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and/or pillows, and other snacks and drinks if desired. Children are invited as well; a Veggie Tale movie will be shown for them in a Sunday school room with adult supervision. The church is at 2007 New Hope Road, Stuart.

PALM SUNDAY

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have Palm Sunday Service with Holy Communion at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. You may wear something red to commemorate the Blood of Jesus. Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. is Prayer Service and Bible Teaching.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold a Palm Sunday service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday.

First United Methodist Church will hold Palm Sunday service, featuring the Children’s Music Ministries, at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. There will not be an early service.

PRESENTATION

Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, will present “The Living Lord’s Supper,” a dramatic presentation for Easter, depicting the scene from Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting “The Last Supper.” It will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 7, and at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9. The Rev. Daniel Reed is the pastor.

MAUNDY THURSDAY

Fort Trial Christian Church, 6356 Virginia Ave., Bassett Forks, will hold Maundy Thursday Service, April 6 at 6 p.m. Minister Danny Hart is the pastor.

The Fieldale/Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cooperative Parish will have a Maundy Thursday service, with Holy Communion, at 6 p.m. at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 63 Mt. Bethel Church Circle, Martinsville. For more information call 276-673-6355.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will have Maundy Thursday dinner and service at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in the Common Ground Chapel.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church will hold a Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. April 6 and a Good Friday Tenebrae service at 6 p.m. April 7.

First United Methodist Church will hold Maundy Thursday service on April 6 at 7 p.m. in sanctuary.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., will hold Maundy Thursday Service on April 6 at 6 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., will have a Maundy Thursday potluck supper and Tenebrae service at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6. The Tenebrae service, with Holy Communion, will be at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary.

GOOD FRIDAY

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have a Palm Sunday service with Holy Communion at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. You may wear something red to commemorate the Blood of Jesus. The church will hold Good Friday Noonday Prayer from noon until 12:45 p.m. April 7,

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1527 East Church Street Ext., will hold a traditional Good Friday Service of Tenebrae at noon on April 7. Worship incorporates readings, hymns and brief reflections on Christ’s suffering as candles are snuffed out one by one. Once the altar is stripped, the Christ Candle is returned, indicating Christian hope for the joy and victory of Christ’s Resurrection.

The Fieldale/Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cooperative Parish will have a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. at Fieldale UMC, 36 Patrick Ave.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will have contemplative music by Betsy Haskins from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Good Friday in the sanctuary.

First United Methodist Church will hold Good Friday service on April 7 at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., will hold a Good Friday Tenebrae service at 6 p.m. April 7.

Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, will hold Good Friday service, April 7 at 7 p.m.

HOLY SATURDAY

On Holy Saturday (April 8), the chapel of First United Methodist Church will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for prayer.

PRE-EASTER

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will hold a pre-Easter celebration honoring Rev. Dion Noel at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8, with musical guest The Joybells of Axton. The program is sponsored by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Yanceyville, N.C., and Fulton-Walton Memorial Chapel, Eden, N.C.

EGG HUNTS, CELEBRATIONS

Fort Trial Baptist Church will hold a Family Easter Celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday. It will feature games, an Easter egg hunt, crafts, Bible stories, prizes and free lunch. The church is at 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown.

Valley Drive Baptist Church, 889 Valley Drive, Fieldale, will host Community Resurrection Celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. It will feature food, a bounce house, volleyball, basketball, cornhole, hot dogs, music and more.

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, will hold an Easter egg hunt from 2-4 p.m. Saturday. It will feature games, activities, an egg hunt and snacks.

McCabe Memorial Church, 3144 Reed Creek Drive in Bassett, children’s activities, egg hunt and taco bar from 12-3 p.m. Sunday. Register at linktr.ee/mccabememorial.

Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Hwy, will have an Easter egg hunt from 4-6 p.m. Sunday. It will feature food, crafts, face-painting and a cake walk. Sign language interpreters will be there. The egg hunt will start at 5 p.m.

Grace Baptist Church, 6400 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, will host “Easter Egg Citement” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8.

First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will host The Great Easter Egg Hunt for all ages Pre-K through 5th grade, at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8. It will feature candy, prizes, snacks and lessons about Jesus.

Eggstravaganza at Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, will be held from 11 a.m. to to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8. This family event open to the community will feature hot dogs, drinks, bouncy houses, face painting, and an egg hunt, all free. The schedule is: 11 a.m. registration through the front doors; 11:45 a.m., egg hunt for ages 2-3; 12:10 p.m., egg hunt for ages 4-5; 12:35 p.m., egg hunt for ages 6-8; 1 p.m., egg hunt for ages 9-11.

Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Hwy, will hold an Easter egg hunt from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE

First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will hold a Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9, under the drive-thru on the John Redd Blvd. side of the church.

EASTER

The Fieldale/Mt. Bethel UMC Cooperative Parish will have an Easter sunrise service starting at 6:45 a.m. April. 9, on the front lawn of the Fieldale Community Center and Pools at 70 Marshall Way, Fieldale. If the weather is bad, it will be held instead in the sanctuary of Fieldale UMC, 36 Patrick Ave.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold Easter Sunday Service at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 9.

Freedom Baptist Church, 709 Irisburg, Axton, will hold Easter church service at 10:30 a.m. April 9. Children’s Ministries are offered for ages birth through grade 5.

First United Methodist Church will hold Easter morning worship at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The service will feature the Chancel Choir and Brass 5 of Roanoke. The prelude begins at 10:45 a.m. There will not be an early service.

MUSIC

The Cook Family of Denton, N.C., will be at Friendly Worship Center, 1110 Morehead Ave., Ridgeway, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22.

The Singing Cookes will be at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 23.

WOMEN

Greenwood Baptist Church, 2911 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will host The Power of God Women’s Conference from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

COLLEGE

High Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 1455 Carver Road, will host a College Preparedness Seminar on Saturday, April 22. The doors will open at 8:30 a.m. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. Information will be given about various programs colleges and universities offer, essay-writing tips and how to complete financial aid forms, among other topics. The guest speaker will be Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. of North Carolina A&T University. Admission is free. Registration is not required but it is suggested; email highridge1936@gmail.com.

AUTISM

“Transitions—Navigating the Next Step in the Journey” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Stone Memorial Church, 3030 Virginia Ave., Collinsville. The program will feature Transitions keynote speaker, Piedmont Community Services, DARS, resources, waivers and autism awareness. The program is held by Piedmont Autism Action Group along with Piedmont Community Services and various local service providers. It is free to attend; register by calling 276-632-2018 ext. 1237.

Youth group

The Leatherwood-Axton Community Youth Group will meet at 6 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, for supper and games. All area kids in grades 7-12 and churches are invited.

VBS

A VBS workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at First Baptist Church of Collinsville.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

FOOD PANTRY

The free food pantry at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will be open from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday. There are no requisites. Come to the lower door at the cemetery side of the church.

MEALS

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, serves a community breakfast on the third Saturday of every month.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Next meals on April 5 and 19.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. The next meal is April 25.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.