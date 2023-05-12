MOTHER’S DAY

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will hold service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in celebration of Mother’s Day. The Shiloh WOTC Wings of Faith will render music in the 10:30 a.m. service and 11:30 a.m. service. Sunday services are streamed on Facebook and YouTube beginning with broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m. Broadcast airs on WHEE AM 1370 from 9:10-9:40 a.m.

FREE BIBLES

On Saturday, May 20, beginning at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Church of Christ, 2229 Old Chatham Road, Martinsville, will hand out up to 90 free Bibles to anyone in the community who would like to read the word of God. A tent will be set up in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon and will also provide contact information for the pastor and information about the congregation.

CONVENTION

The Mayo Fire-Baptized Holiness Association will convene with Christian View church at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 261 Burbank Drive, 5 miles southwest of Ridgeway.

BIBLE STUDY

Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Ave., Collinsville has begun holding a weekly non-denominational Bible study each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Bibles.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CLOTHES

Greater Faith Seventh-Day Adventist Church will have a clothing and food giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. The church is at 8559 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Martinsville, across from Leatherwood Food Lion.

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Next meals will be May 17 & 31.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. The next meal is May 30.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.