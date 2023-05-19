AUTHOR

Grace Presbyterian Church, 216 Fayette St., Martinsville, will host a book signing and discussion with former pastor Rev. Jimmie Hawkins for his new book, “Unbroken and Unbowed: A History of Black Protest in America” from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 27. He will also speak for regular morning worship at 11 a.m. Sunday May 28.

ANNIVERSARY

Progressive Prayer Temple Worship Center, 64 Cameron Road, Martinsville, will celebrate its 31st church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Bishop Wesley Childress, pastor of True Bread Worship Center. The pastor is Bishop Milton D. Johnson Sr.

YOUTH FOR CHRIST

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have “Youth for Christ Day” at 11:30 a.m. Sunday with guest speaker Elder Gary Copeland of Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church in Martinsville. Sunday Services are streamed on Facebook and YouTube beginning with Broadcast live in the sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m. The broadcast airs on WHEE AM 1370 from 9:10 a.m-9:40 a.m.

CONCERT

Grace Chapel Ministries, 182 Blackberry Road, Bassett, will have The Family 5 Gospel Singers in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. Elder. Mandell Motley is the pastor.

SPEAKER

Elder Ken M. Easley will be the featured speaker at Renewed Faith Covenant Ministries, 3404 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, at 11 a.m. Sunday.

ANNIVERSARY

Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2700 Soapstone Road, Ridgeway, will celebrate its pastor’s eighth pastoral anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday. The guests will be the congregation and Pastor Dr. Eric F. Hairston of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Martinsville. Lunch will be served.

DRUID HILLS

At 7 p.m. on June 12 the Neighborhood Meeting for Druid Hills area will be held in the Fellowship Hall at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville. Entrance to Fellowship Hall is at the back of the church.

HOMECOMING

White’s Chapel Baptist Church, 6237 Horsepasture-Price Road, Ridgeway, will hold Homecoming service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Jerry Slemp will bring the morning message and a meal will be shared after the service.

Chatham Heights Baptist Church will hold Homecoming 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Dr. Joey Mc Neill.

MUSICAL

EXTRAVAGANZA

CONCERT

First United Methodist Church, Martinsville, will hold a Musical Extravaganza Concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday featuring the Adult Chancel and Youth Choirs of FUMC (Jill Gardner, director) with special guests Still Water Ensemble (Dr. Pamela Randall, director), Violinist Julia Shumate Cellist Evan Richey, Oboist Mark Biggam, Organist Spencer Koger, Pianists Beth Chapman and Ann Nichols.

FREE BIBLES

On Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Church of Christ, 2229 Old Chatham Road, Martinsville, will hand out up to 90 free Bibles to anyone in the community who would like to read the word of God. A tent will be set up in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon and will also provide contact information for the pastor and information about the congregation.

CONVENTION

The Mayo Fire-Baptized Holiness Association will convene with Christian View church at 7:30 p.m. today and 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 261 Burbank Drive, 5 miles southwest of Ridgeway.

BIBLE STUDY

Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Ave., Collinsville has begun holding a weekly non-denominational Bible study each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Bibles.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

FOOD PANTRY

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church will have its free food pantry open from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday. Come to the lower back door by the cemetery side of the church. There are no requisites to get food, and help is available to help load your car if needed.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

A free community breakfast will be served from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville (across from Patrick Henry Elementary School).

A free community breakfast will be served from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday at Ridgeway United Methodist Church.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. The next meal will be May 31.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. The next meal is May 30.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.

