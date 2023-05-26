Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HOMECOMING

Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will hold its 139th Homecoming Celebration at 10 a.m. June 4. The guest speaker will be Rev. Ron Brown, with special music by The Whites.

PENTECOST

Renewed Faith Covenant Ministries, 3404 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will host a Pentecost Sunday Family and Friends Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest preacher will be Dr. Dorothy L. Greene, pastor of Willing Workers Miracle Tabernacle of Rocky Mount and Mother of the Southern District UHC. The hosts are Pastor Gaston and Lady Darcell Battle.

ANNIVERSARY

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Inc., 601 Third St., Martinsville, will celebrate the 19th Pastoral Anniversary of Reverend Dr. Eric F. Hairston Sr. at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 4. The Rev. Xavier V. Jackson, senior pastor of Chapman Grove Baptist Church of Charlottesville, will speaker. Masks will be required.

AUTHOR

Grace Presbyterian Church, 216 Fayette St., Martinsville, will host a book signing and discussion with former pastor Rev. Jimmie Hawkins for his new book, “Unbroken and Unbowed: A History of Black Protest in America” from 3-5 p.m. Saturday. He will also speak for regular morning worship at 11 a.m. Sunday .

BIBLE STUDY

Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Ave., Collinsville has begun holding a weekly non-denominational Bible study each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Bibles.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. The next meal will be May 31.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. The next meal is May 30.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.

