Church News for Martinsville and Henry & Patrick Counties: Nov. 11

HOMECOMING SERVICE

Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville, will hold Homecoming service on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. with speaker Evangelist Steve Piggott, and special music by The White Family from Rocky Mount.

FALL SUPPER & SALE

Ross Harbour Church, 6260 Elamsville Road, Stuart, will hold a fall supper & sale with food served from 4-6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Chicken or ham plate with three sides, dessert, drink are $10 per plate; call 276-930-1661 for take-out. The sale begins at 7 p.m.

THANKSGIVING CONCERT

Joyful Sound Quartet will have their annual Thanksgiving Concert featuring the Campbell Court Elementary School Singers at First Baptist Church of Bassett at 6 p.m. Saturday. Donations will be collected to benefit the students at Campbell Court Elementary school.

BAKE SALE

First Baptist Church of Martinsville‘s McCabe Library will hold is annual bake sale at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4 with gift-ready and freezer-ready goods on the Oakdale Street side of the church, which is at 23 Starling Ave.

THANKS, GIVING & PRAISE

Henry County Baptist Association will present an evening of Thanks, Giving Praise hosted at First Baptist Church Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., on Saturday, . Special music will be by Martinsville native Melinda (Nester) Isley and her band, with Exalted opening the concert beginning at 4 p.m., and refreshments to follow. The event will be held outside; if weather is rainy or too cold, it will be moved inside. Concert and refreshments are free. Food and/or monetary donations to Henry County Food Pantry will be accepted.

CHALK TALK

Rich Acres Baptist Church will feature Bible Chalk Talk & Missions Report at 6 p.m. Wednesday. It will feature Gospel-centered music by The Haynes Family followed by Bible preaching illustrated by Evangelist Dwight Haynes. The church is located at 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville.

SPAGHETTI

Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have a spaghetti supper to benefit the World Hunger charity from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the church, which is located at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.

COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

THANKSGIVING

Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Hwy., will hold a pre-Thanksgiving service at 10:30 a.m.m Sunday. Special guests will be VA Boyz.

A Pre-Thanksgiving Worship Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, in the John D. Bassett Event Center (old Bassett High School), 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett, followed by food and fellowship provided by various churches in the cafeteria. Featured music will be by The Joyful Sound, a men’s quartet from First Baptist Bassett. All interested churches and individuals are invited. For more information, call Rev. Susan Spangenberg of Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church at 276-629-5394.

Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs, will had a Thanksgiving Celebration featuring God Can at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Lunch will follow.

INSTALLATION

A pastoral installation service will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at New Life Apostolic Church, 9361 Callands Road, Chatham, for Bishop Wes Witcher Jr., on Founder’s Day. Chief Celebrant Bishop Charlie W. Witcher Sr. will be passing on the baton to his oldest son. The speaker will be Bishop Travell Travis of City of Refuge WOTCC of Richmond.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 6 p.m. (a new time) each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall. Upcoming meal dates are Nov. 17 and Dec. 15.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Parish House parking lot.

