Church News for Martinsville and Henry & Patrick Counties: Nov. 18

FREE COMMUNITY

BREAKFAST

Ridgeway United Methodist Church will hold a free community breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m. on Saturday.

BAKE SALE

First Baptist Church of Martinsville‘s McCabe Library will hold is annual bake sale at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4 with gift-ready and freezer-ready goods on the Oakdale Street side of the church, which is at 23 Starling Ave.

THANKSGIVING

A Pre-Thanksgiving Worship Service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday in the John D. Bassett Event Center (old Bassett High School), 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett, followed by food and fellowship provided by various churches in the cafeteria. Featured music will be by The Joyful Sound, a men’s quartet from First Baptist Bassett. All interested churches and individuals are invited. For more information, call the Rev. Susan Spangenberg of Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church at 276-629-5394.

Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs, will hold a Thanksgiving Celebration featuring God Can at 11 a.m. Sunday. Lunch will follow.

Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Sportsman Club 47, East Fayette St., Martinsville, sponsored by Reach Out Apostolic Church.

INSTALLATION

A pastoral installation service will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at New Life Apostolic Church, 9361 Callands Road, Chatham, for Bishop Wes Witcher Jr., on Founder’s Day. Chief Celebrant Bishop Charlie W. Witcher Sr. will be passing on the baton to his oldest son. The speaker will be Bishop Travell Travis of City of Refuge WOTCC of Richmond.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves takeout community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 Wednesday to reserve meals.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 6 p.m. (a new time) each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall. The next meal is Dec. 15.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Parish House parking lot.

