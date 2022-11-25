Church News for Martinsville and Henry & Patrick Counties: Nov. 25

MEN’S DAY

Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 304 Fayette Street, will celebrate Men’s Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Douglas B. Bynum is the pastor.

MESSAGE IN SONG

The musical group Branches will bring a message in song at 11 a.m. Sunday at Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren at 2390 Figsboro Road, Martinsville.

CHRISTMAS DINNER

High Ridge Baptist Church‘s Christmas Meal for Community will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the church, 1455 Carver Road, Martinsville.

CHRISTMAS MOVIE

First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., will host the Christmas movie, “The Perfect Gift,” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. A finger food social will be held following the movie.

MUSIC

First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville will have Spencer Kroger, organist, provide Christmas music on most Wednesdays during Advent from 12-12:30 p.m. (Nov. 30 through Dec. 21, but not on Dec. 14).

LIGHTS

Mt. Hermon Church of the Brethren has its Pneuma Pit decorated in lights, and every Saturday night visitors are welcome to join there for singing and hot chocolate. The church is located off Highway 57 near the Philpott Dam Road, Exxon Mobile and Family Dollar.

HANGING OF THE GREENS

First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., will have a Hanging of the Greens service at 6 p.m. Sunday. There will be a time of fellowship and refreshments in the fellowship hall following service.

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church will have a Hanging of the Greens service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. All who would like to help decorate the church are asked to come at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

BAKE SALE

First Baptist Church of Martinsville‘s McCabe Library will hold is annual bake sale at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4 with gift-ready and freezer-ready goods on the Oakdale Street side of the church, which is at 23 Starling Ave. This is an hour earlier than a previously announced time; the change was made to give people plenty of time to drop by before heading to the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Pops, which will be held the same day.

MOVIE

First Baptist Church of Collinsville will show the Christmas movie “The Perfect Gift” at 4 p.m. Sunday, with a finger food social afterward.

TOY/COAT DRIVE

The Martinsville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi will host a Toy/Coat Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 9 a.m., at First Baptist Church, 1043 E. Church St., Martinsville. Everyone who donates will receive fresh, hot pancakes.

SERVICES

Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Church Road, Patrick Springs, will hold Christmas Celebration with special guests Eddie & Sherry Richards’ Christmas Tour beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10.

The Community Fellowship will have a Christmas celebration service at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

CANTATAS

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, will have the Christmas cantata “Light of the World” at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.

Smith Memorial Methodist Church will hold a Christmas Cantata “A Child A King” in the sanctuary at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11.

The combined choirs from Fieldale Baptist Church, Fieldale United Methodist Church and Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church will perform the Christmas Cantata “A Night of the Father’s Love” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Fieldale Baptist Church, 175 Church Hill Road, Fieldale.

Mt. Hermon Church of the Brethren, off Highway 57 near Philpott Dam Road and Family Dollar, will have its cantata during the 10:30 a.m. service Christmas morning.

PROGRAM

After two years of absence, Stanleytown’s Amazing Grace Baptist Church will hold a Christmas production: “A Touch of Grace,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 and6 p.m. Dec. 18. The church is at 755 Fairystone Park Highway. Dr. Greg Hodges is the pastor, and Ken Horsley is the assistant pastor.

CHRISTMAS CAFE

Stone Memorial Christian Church will have Stone’s Christmas Cafe from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. It will be a drive-thru hot beverage bar with carols and sweet treats.

CHRISTMAS EVE

The Fieldale/Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cooperative Parish will have a Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 63 Mt. Bethel Church Circle, Martinsville.

CHRISTMAS DAY

The Fieldale/Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cooperative Parish will have a Christmas morning worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, at Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale.

The Community Fellowship, Collinsville, will have a Christmas Day special service at 10:10 a.m. Dec. 25.

INSTALLATION

A pastoral installation service will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at New Life Apostolic Church, 9361 Callands Road, Chatham, for Bishop Wes Witcher Jr. on Founder’s Day. Chief Celebrant Bishop Charlie W. Witcher Sr. will be passing on the baton to his oldest son. The speaker will be Bishop Travell Travis of City of Refuge WOTCC of Richmond.

MEALS

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. The next meals will be Dec. 7 and Dec. 21.

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers has “True Soup Kitchen” on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays, at 6 p.m. the Fridays and 1 p.m. the Saturdays, serving hot food, rain or shine.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will resume its monthly community meals on Thursday at 6 p.m. (a new time) each third Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall. The next meal is Dec. 15.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Pickup is still available from 6-6:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Parish House parking lot.