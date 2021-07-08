 Skip to main content
Do we pass the sniff test as Christians?
FROM THE PULPIT

Do we pass the sniff test as Christians?

James Pence

James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.

How do you smell?

I know that’s an odd question, but, yes, the Bible even tells us that we, as Christians, should have a certain fragrance about us.

Paul says in I Corinthians 2:14-16, “Now thanks be to God who always leads us in triumph in Christ, and through us diffuses the fragrance of His knowledge in every place. For we are to God the fragrance of Christ among those who are being saved and among those who are perishing. To the one we are the aroma of death leading to death and to the other aroma of life leading to life.”

Paul doesn’t say too much about how that fragrance smells. Notice, it depends on the person who is exposed to our scent as to how they will take it.

That helps to explain why people, after finding out I am a preacher, either want my advice on some matter of importance or start to ignore me altogether. One of two reactions always seems to be the pattern when I meet a new person.

It is sad that, as we hold out words of eternal life, there will be those who reject them completely, but that is the smell of death.

Paul also tells us that Jesus can be a steppingstone to God or a stumbling block over which people fall.

Paul says in I Corinthians 1:22-24, “Jews demand signs and Greeks search for wisdom, but we preach Christ crucified, a stumbling block to the Jews and foolishness to the Gentiles, but to those who are called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God and the wisdom of God…”

To those who accept, Paul says it is the smell of life. I think of a newborn baby and how that baby smells. There is nothing as pure and fresh and lovely as the smell of an infant.

Paul says you and I have the ability to impart such life to those around us as we witness of Jesus and tell others about what he has done for us and who he is to us.

So how is your smell? What aroma are you giving off to those around you that might help them to come closer to Jesus?

Be blessed.

