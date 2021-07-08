Do we pass the sniff test as Christians?

How do you smell?

I know that’s an odd question, but, yes, the Bible even tells us that we, as Christians, should have a certain fragrance about us.

Paul says in I Corinthians 2:14-16, “Now thanks be to God who always leads us in triumph in Christ, and through us diffuses the fragrance of His knowledge in every place. For we are to God the fragrance of Christ among those who are being saved and among those who are perishing. To the one we are the aroma of death leading to death and to the other aroma of life leading to life.”

Paul doesn’t say too much about how that fragrance smells. Notice, it depends on the person who is exposed to our scent as to how they will take it.

That helps to explain why people, after finding out I am a preacher, either want my advice on some matter of importance or start to ignore me altogether. One of two reactions always seems to be the pattern when I meet a new person.

It is sad that, as we hold out words of eternal life, there will be those who reject them completely, but that is the smell of death.

Paul also tells us that Jesus can be a steppingstone to God or a stumbling block over which people fall.