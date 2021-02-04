FROM THE PULPIT: A miracle that cures more than medical issues

But just think of what those great achievements that have meant for the world as we battle to understand AIDS, cancer and various maladies. It has been a great boon for the health industry and for the welfare of mankind, too.

All that got me thinking about another death. He hung on a cross one Friday for six hours and died and was placed in a borrowed tomb. Three days later he rose from that tomb.

His conquering of life over death means you and I are forgiven of our sins, and we, too, have the hope of everlasting life through Jesus.

Just like Henrietta Lacks, her death has meant life-saving discoveries for others who might have otherwise suffered through diseases and conditions that could not be understood. Jesus is the sacrifice that brings us abundant life now and eternal life to come. How great is that?

He is our "HeLa" cell. No, best of all, he is our healer, our deliverer, our Lord, our Savior and our greatest hope of all as we put our faith and trust in him.

As John says of Jesus in John 1:4, "In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind."

Likewise, John 14:6 says, "I am the way, and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me."