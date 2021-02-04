FROM THE PULPIT: A miracle that cures more than medical issues

Did you ever hear of Henrietta Lacks? Her story is an amazing journey of discovery and scientific progress.
Lacks was a Black tobacco farmer from Southern Virginia who got cervical cancer when she was 30 years old. A doctor from Johns Hopkins took a piece of the tumor without telling her and sent it down the hall for scientists to study. No cell had ever survived outside of its environment, but amazingly her cell did, and it has been used to grow cultures for decades.
In fact, the HeLa cell, named after the first two letters in Lacks' name, is still used today to help fight certain diseases and make scientific advances. No one knows why her cell was the first to be able to be cultured and continued to survive all this time. Her cells have proved invaluable in the advancement of cloning techniques, fighting AIDS, curing polio, preventing certain cancers, gene mapping and in vitro fertilization.
In fact, 25 years after Lacks died from cancer, a Johns Hopkins doctor called her surviving husband and said, "We've got your wife. She's alive in a laboratory. We've been doing research on her for the last 25 years, and now we have to test your kids to see if they might develop cancer."
Lacks and her case raised many ethical issues of patient permission and rights also. You see, her cells led to research that launched a multibillion-dollar industry, but her family continued to live in poverty. The mother of modern cell research was slighted, and so was her family.
But just think of what those great achievements that have meant for the world as we battle to understand AIDS, cancer and various maladies. It has been a great boon for the health industry and for the welfare of mankind, too.
All that got me thinking about another death. He hung on a cross one Friday for six hours and died and was placed in a borrowed tomb. Three days later he rose from that tomb.
His conquering of life over death means you and I are forgiven of our sins, and we, too, have the hope of everlasting life through Jesus.
Just like Henrietta Lacks, her death has meant life-saving discoveries for others who might have otherwise suffered through diseases and conditions that could not be understood. Jesus is the sacrifice that brings us abundant life now and eternal life to come. How great is that?
He is our "HeLa" cell. No, best of all, he is our healer, our deliverer, our Lord, our Savior and our greatest hope of all as we put our faith and trust in him.
As John says of Jesus in John 1:4, "In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind."
Likewise, John 14:6 says, "I am the way, and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me."
And I John 5:11 reminds us, "And this is the testimony: God has given us eternal life, and this life is in His Son."
Just as there has been no other way for all these medical advances to come about than through the growth and study of Henrietta Lacks' cancer cells, Jesus is the only way to the Father and the only way to eternal life.
If you don't know him, you need to accept him, and if you accept him, you will be obedient, to repent of your sin, confess him before men and be immersed for the forgiveness of your sins.
It is the only way to have eternal life and the only way to have an eternal home with God, the Father, and Jesus, his son.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.