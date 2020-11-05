FROM THE PULPIT: A much different holiday season

On Halloween night my family and I had finished watching a scary movie on Netflix. As they went on to other things, I flipped through the cable channels, and it didn’t take me even a minute before I found a Christmas commercial.

Now, I have nothing against advertising for Christmas sales, but Halloween was not even finished. It got me to thinking about how our holidays, in the age of COVID-19, will be very different this year.

I recently saw a report in which the majority of households plan to spend about 35% less than they did last year, which is down to where it had been in 2016. I guess the perception was that the economy was pretty bad then, too, or maybe the uncertainty of a new presidential administration. But that is just the tip of the iceberg of what will be different this holiday season.

The crowds at the malls are being discouraged because that could easily be a super-spreader situation if people are not careful. There seems to be no way young children can safely see Santa Claus this year, to climb onto his warm lap and request their greatest wishes.

We will likely not have any or many Christmas parades. Church plays will be gone as well as Christmas cantatas, because all of that requires that you be close enough, too close to exchange the droplets that may contain the coronavirus.