FROM THE PULPIT: A much different holiday season

On Halloween night my family and I had finished watching a scary movie on Netflix. As they went on to other things, I flipped through the cable channels, and it didn’t take me even a minute before I found a Christmas commercial.
Now, I have nothing against advertising for Christmas sales, but Halloween was not even finished. It got me to thinking about how our holidays, in the age of COVID-19, will be very different this year.
I recently saw a report in which the majority of households plan to spend about 35% less than they did last year, which is down to where it had been in 2016. I guess the perception was that the economy was pretty bad then, too, or maybe the uncertainty of a new presidential administration. But that is just the tip of the iceberg of what will be different this holiday season.
The crowds at the malls are being discouraged because that could easily be a super-spreader situation if people are not careful. There seems to be no way young children can safely see Santa Claus this year, to climb onto his warm lap and request their greatest wishes.
We will likely not have any or many Christmas parades. Church plays will be gone as well as Christmas cantatas, because all of that requires that you be close enough, too close to exchange the droplets that may contain the coronavirus.
Caroling likely will have to be overlooked as well, because who wants to sing through a neighborhood with masks on? Maybe you can skate in an open-air ice rink but that is going to require some constraints on how many you can have and then you have to sanitize the skating rentals every time they are used.
How about office parties? That’s likely a “no,” too, as it requires spouses and others to mix and mingle. This is not going to be a mix-and-mingle holiday.
The more I thought about it, the only thing that really seemed safe and practical would be driving around to see Christmas lights or a drive-thru Christmas show somewhere. Many of the trappings, traditions and customs we all enjoy about the season will likely not be able to be shared. Instead of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” this year it is really “How COVID-19 stole Christmas.”
And yet, like those Whos down in Whoville, from the smallest to the tallest, perhaps this is a year to rediscover what Christmas truly means that no Grinch or virus can ever steal.
Here are some things we can still do:
We can still sing Christmas carols, around the house and in the car and in your hearts.
You can still put up a tree and be reminded of the life eternal that we have through our Lord as you decorate each evergreen bough, whether artificial or real.
You can still put out your Nativity and recall that the warm feeling of sitting in Santa’s lap is but for a time, but the warmth of knowing that God loved you enough to send his one and only son to save you from your sins can last a lifetime, and eternally.
You can still have a turkey, ham or dinner of your choice, surrounded by the gifts that mean the most: your family. Who really wants everyone’s favorite, but opinionated uncle over anyway? Every family has one, or two, and you can take a break for a year.
You can still put up lights and recall that this time of the year is also known as the festival of lights, to help remind us that love came down from Heaven and lived among men, to dwell in a dark world broken by sin and Satan and that Jesus is the light which shines in the darkness. The Bible assures us Jesus is the light of the world. The first Sunday after Thanksgiving this year is Advent Sunday, and you can count down Advent each day leading up to Dec. 25 and looking forward to the first coming of the son of God as a babe in a manger.
You can cut back on gift-giving, whether out of necessity or personal choice. We work ourselves into a frenzy every year at the end of the year, trying to find that perfect gift or impress a loved one when, in reality, they would probably like our presence and time more than any other gifts we could give them. And I have learned that for people who seem to have just about everything they could ever want, gift cards and good cold hard, cash work just as well.
Basically, you and I have not been given a canceling of Christmas but a chance to get it right. One thing a pandemic thankfully does is narrow your world to what matters most.
We speak of the sacrifices we have had to give up during this time of living with less. We have had to learn to live without concerts, sports events, plays, movies as well as dance and theater and well-attended church services also.
We are encouraged not to gather in crowds of people and to be socially distant when we are around others. We have had to give up choirs and song specials and performances unless they have been of the drive-in variety. Ands so school plays, church plays, winter recitals, parades, caroling, Christmas musicals and church plays and all the activities that make the season seem more merry and bright will be forsaken this year as well.
In the void may we be able to sift through all that glows and glitters to see the lonely babe in the middle of a manger, wrapped in swaddling cloth, crying out for the world to embrace Him and to keep Him at the center of their lives.
James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.
